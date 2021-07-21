Last year’s Sperryville Bicentennial celebration was scuttled by the pandemic. On Tuesday evening, residents and friends celebrated the village’s 201st birthday with food, fun and an appreciation for their neighbors.
Max Bergmann
Max Bergmann of Oventop Mountain, above with one of his kids and a vintage Sperryville VFD truck, moved out of DC with his family when COVID hit. “It’s been great, the community has been so welcoming,” Bergmann said.
Max Bergmann of Oventop Mountain, above with one of his kids and a vintage Sperryville VFD truck, moved out of DC with his family when COVID hit. “It’s been great, the community has been so welcoming,” Bergmann said.
Luke Christopher
Playing in the street
Children play with soap bubbles.
Luke Christopher
Making it happen
Event organizers Kerry Sutton, Kim Nelson, Meggan Abboud and Rob Archer. (Not photographed Susan Huff and Anita Carshult.)
Luke Christopher
Mix and mingle
Main Street in Sperryville on Tuesday evening.
Luke Christopher
Brittany Dwyer
Brittany Dwyer, acting Headwaters Foundation director.
Luke Christopher
Serve yourself
Folks were encouraged to bring a potluck item to Sperryville's birthday celebration.
Luke Christopher
Polster and Burke
New EMS Coordinator Sean M. Polster, with former EMS Coordinator and current Sperryville VFD Chief Richie Burke.
Luke Christopher
Bridget Kosene
Bridget Kosene hands out free ice cream.
Luke Christopher
Ben Pierson
Ben Pierson of the Corner Store strolls down Main Street.
Luke Christopher
Woodard and the Blacks
Martin Woodard, Matthew and Barbara Black
Luke Christopher
Flourish Root
Flowers by Flourish Root
Luke Christopher
Al fresco
Al fresco dining in the middle of Sperryville's Main Street.
Luke Christopher
Whitson and MacPherson
Keir Whitson and John MacPherson
Luke Christopher
Sleepless Nights
The Sleepless Nights band
Luke Christopher
History walk
Part of the self-guided history tour out front of Hopkins Ordinary Bed & Breakfast + Ale Works.
Luke Christopher
Konick and Coonce
David Konick and BZA member Julie Coonce.
Luke Christopher
Cute dog
Australian Sheep dogs don’t have tails.
Luke Christopher
Eric Rawls
Eric Rawls of The Corner Store takes in the view down Main Street.
Luke Christopher
Hanging out on Main St.
Conner Culbertson, Tristan Sonnet, Dez Wass and Alex Dalle Lucca on Main Street.
Luke Christopher
The Rieslers
Newlyweds Paul and Cheryl Riesler
Luke Christopher
Off the Grid
Off the Grid Manager Anita Carshult and Off the Grid Farm Manager Elizabeth Melson serving Lt. Cody Dodson of Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and Sperryville VFD volunteer.
Luke Christopher
The Whitsons and Smith
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson and wife, Susan, with Piedmont District Supervisor Christine Smith.
