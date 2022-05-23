Sperryville’s popular weekend retail hiking outlet, Happy Camper Equipment Co. founded by Robert Archer, will be closing its doors in the very near future. The building is up for sale and Archer and a partner will be exploring new avenues for the venture. Indeed, they are looking into branching out into Richmond and D.C., namely the bustling 14th Street corridor.
Proprietor Archer and his Happy Camper have celebrated four years in business as an outdoorsy outpost for hiking, camping and cabin living goods. The building previously housed Lucky and Eileen Yilmaz, who earlier operated Apple Hill Bakery and later Creekside Bakery in the location.
Archer is a Sperryville resident and has additional business holdings in the area, including several buildings he has renovated, bringing a much needed face lift to the neighborhood.
While his “Welcome to Sperryville, Main Street, Est.1820” mural, which Archer designed, drew and painted, is given high fives by many locals and tourists as well, it has received its share of county ordinance aficionados’ displeasure.
Archer shares that while the business is profitable, it is seasonal and the initial intent of the operation was to scope out the marketplace and, within several years, move forward into other locations.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...