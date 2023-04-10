letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

There are two "institutions" in Rappahannock County that everyone supports. The Food Pantry, a true "neighbors helping neighbors" treasure, and the Share Shack, really, another "neighbors helping neighbors" institution.

Tags

Recommended for you