There are two "institutions" in Rappahannock County that everyone supports. The Food Pantry, a true "neighbors helping neighbors" treasure, and the Share Shack, really, another "neighbors helping neighbors" institution.
When the Share Shack, or Flatwood Mall, was closed during Covid, it was the one Rappahannock County building that was missed by everyone. The first weekend it was open a few things came in, I was one of those who first answered Supervisor Christine Smith's call to help keep the Share Shack organized and free of "junk" (sometimes folks take the "one person's junk is another person's treasure" a bit too literally).
It was easy to organize and fun to meet folks who came in thrilled to have it back. Several days later I went back, and it was as if a hurricane had hit. Folks realized it was open for business and all the accumulation of stuff in our basements and sheds landed at the Share Shack. You could hardly get in the "door."
Enter a team of women, active still, who have organized and cleaned and improved the place. And then there is Willie, whose smile and welcome make you feel just plain good. I am always disappointed if Willie is not on duty when I arrive.
The Share Shack is the communal gathering place for the county. We all have met and talked with folks that we otherwise would not have met. Are politics discussed? Sure, but I've never heard anyone disrespect anyone else, regardless of their differing views. The Share Sack: a little bit of calm and friendliness in a contentious world.
So imagine my shock, when on the newly expanded bulletin Board (thank you ladies) I read a "A Call to Action," posted anonymously on the board. It began with praising Adolf Hitler and was filled with hate toward Jewish people. It praised Hitler for "kicking butt" and went on to praise Donald Trump and rail against those who were standing in his way. It was hate speech and threatening and I took it down.
We are a county of varying political views. But we are a county with signs of "Hate has no Place Here" and "Love Lives Here." I noted at the beginning of the description of what was posted, that it was anonymous, and I hope it did not come from anyone in this county. And I hope for a deluge of Letters to the Editor denouncing such speech.
We need all of the places in this world where we can all set aside our differences and just be neighbors. No agenda other than that. The Share Shack is that.
