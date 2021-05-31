Boc memorial day 1

“Every year I visit the Veterans Memorial in the Sperryville Cemetery around Memorial Day,” says Sperryville resident and photographer Ray Boc. “On May 28, 2007, a large part of our community, led by the Sperryville Veterans of Foreign War Post 1150, gathered together to dedicate this monument. Because of that day, I have a place where I can go and remember those of my family that have served and faced challenges unimaginable to me in defending our country. As a child in the 50's, we celebrated with Memorial Day parades where I grew up. I watched my uncles proudly marching in their uniforms with flags and banners. I later marched with them as a member of the high school band. One uncle made the ultimate sacrifice and never got to march. After the parade, we went to the cemetery and paid our respects. I thank the community for this space in Sperryville Cemetery.”

Boc memorial day 2

