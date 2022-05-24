Rappahannock community comes together to honor those fighting a tough disease
Saturday, May 14, Eldon Farms in Woodville hosted a very special event — an event to honor cancer fighters, especially two young Rappahannock girls, Anne Genho and Farrah Gates.
Organizers and supporters included the Genho family, Rappahannock County High School Future Farmers of America, the Rappahannock Lions Club/LEO and a myriad of volunteers.
The Cancer Is Messy event, so named because in fact cancer is messy, entailing hospital visits, chemo, needles, medications, appointments with doctors, lab visits, myriad medical treatments, insurance hurdles, fear of the unknown and great pain and suffering.
It is an unfair, devastating, inconceivable event in the life of a family, especially when a tiny child is involved.
The stunning mountainside, under a sun blazed blue sky, overflowed with children and adults as well, dotted with bounce houses, a mud pit, slip and slide, a petting zoo, yard games, tables for face painting, prizes, t-shirts and baked goods for sale, the Lions hot dog and lemonade stand a popular venue as well.
The mountain top reverberated with goodwill, laughter, children frolicking and smiles abounding, even a wee pocket Beagle, fondly named Princess Buttercup, enjoyed the festivities.
Contests included a goat relay, a bald head contest and entertainment provided by none other than the Genho Family Band. John, Ava and Nathan rocked the mountainside with amazing talent.
A table overflowed with children and adults — an Honor Rock table to paint a rock in memory of a loved one, to honor a cancer fighter, to paint for children at St. Jude’s.
A Wall of Honor, stood silent in reverence and respect, filled with signatures of those wishing to write messages to loved ones.
Lynnie Genho shares the event was meant to celebrate all cancer survivors and their families, and it featured activities geared to childhood rather than cancer.
It was an extraordinary afternoon, the sense of community, a tight caring community so intense, so palpable — every corner of the mountain, strength, fortitude and friendship flourished.
This author, her kid brother battling cancer, bonded with all, eyes often welling up, and cheeks wet with tears, she drove home grateful for the opportunity to live in such a caring community.
