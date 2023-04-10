Chris-6_3.jpg
A group of 15 German exchange students, including Annabelle Adam, Vivyen Winkler and June Schuyler, are in Rappahannock, are staying with local families. They met some new friends this week at the Regnery’s farm near Washington.
 Courtesy photo

Wir begrüßen Sie alle Herzlich Willkommen!

Fifteen German exchange students from Berlin, Germany and the surrounding region, with great fanfare, descended upon Rappahannock this past weekend. They will be here for two weeks.

Fifteen German exchange students joined their host families at the Rappahannock County Park.
Exchange students Annabelle Adam, Vivyen Winkler and June Schuyler.

