Wir begrüßen Sie alle Herzlich Willkommen!
Fifteen German exchange students from Berlin, Germany and the surrounding region, with great fanfare, descended upon Rappahannock this past weekend. They will be here for two weeks.
Host families and students gathered at the Rappahannock County Park for a Lions Club welcome BBQ on Sunday evening.
Bill Dant, Youth For Understanding-USA area representative and YFU International board member took to the stage to welcome all with warm introductions, followed with heartfelt presentations by students met with applause and smiles. Brittany Dwyer Gianoli, executive director of Headwaters, which is partnering with YFU on this program, marshaled all to the front of the children’s castle playground for a group photo.
The Lions members were given well earned accolades, and Larry Grove and team masterly cooked up the burgers and franks on a monstrously large and accommodating mobile commercial grill generously donated by a Lions Club member; an exceptionally efficient grill able to cook up large amounts of delicious foods in a short time to a happy and hungry crowd.
A local Great White Pyrenees, “Bär Bär,” who happens to understand some German, like platz (“sit”), to the glee of students was the object of several photo ops.
Audrey and Al Regnery, hosts of three lovely young ladies, enjoyed their first afternoon horse drawn carriage riding at Matt Neiswanger’s glorious High Meadow Manor in Flint Hill. Thank you Matt!
The ladies also enjoyed embracing the Regnery farm’s newly born ewes, smiles of joy on their faces, nestling the tiny white creature in their arms.
Upcoming activities include touring Little Washington and Eldon Farms, hiking up White Oak Canyon, volunteering at the Rappahannock Food Pantry and CCLC, trips to Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, Monticello, and a tour of the University of Virginia. Other outings include bowling, breakfast at IHOP, shadowing students at Rappahannock County High School, Wakefield Country Day School, Belle Meade Montessori School, and much more.
Welcome to Rappahannock! Welcome to the good ol’ USA.
If you have a story you'd like to share, please contact me at chrisdoxzen@gmail.com.
A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
