SperryFest! 2022: A Guide to the Festivities

The Day at a Glance
10 a.m. (Saturday, April 30)
Festival Opens!
→ Live music on the Main Stage
→ Kids Corner: face painting, buy & paint kid’s race ducklings etc.
→ Sperryville History presented by Rappahannock Historical Society
→ Food from local farms and eateries.
→ Local wine, beer, cider and spirits!
→ See the mini car show!
2 p.m.
→ Kids Duck Dash: Parents may purchase rubber ducks for only $5 for their little ducklings to paint (using supplied, non-toxic paints) which will then be raced down the river in an exclusive, separate race at 2 p.m. (Launching from the bridge at Happy Camper). Kids will be able to take their painted racing ducks home.
Additionally, kids of all ages can show off their creativity with free chalk art and coloring, there will be ducky games and a festival-wide scramble scavenger hunt!
This year’s kids corner is located in the Stonewall Abbey parking lot.
4 p.m.
→ Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River
Getting Around
Parking
Please respect our neighborhood and pickup trash
→ Park in Lot D and walk our trail to Main Street (1.3 mi.)
→ Park in Lot E and walk our trail to Main Street (0.9 mi.)
→ Limited handicap parking available on Main Street (w/placard)
On Stage
SperryFest is pleased to present LIVE and LOCAL music on the Main Stage:
Bobby G and Friends: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The area's best Rhythm and Blues Band, featuring Rappahannock’s own Robert Glasker a.k.a. Bobby G and Friends, playing a mix of Blues, R&B, Funk and Classic Soul. They’ve been rocking the area for years and more to come!
Band members include: Bobby "G" - Vocal and Guitar; Anders Drew - Vocal and Guitar; Mike (Coy) Groves - Vocal and Guitar; George Glascoe – Bass; Paul Norris – Drums; Jack Norris – Trombone
Grass Fed: 1:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.
A popular, Flint Hill-based groove, reggae and rock band!
Band members include, from left to right: Colin Chinsammy- Drums; Dan Mudge - Guitar; Brian Chafin-Guitar and Vocals
Sponsored by Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) in partnership with the Sperryville Community Alliance
On the Street
Here are the local businesses and community groups who will be selling and exhibiting on Saturday:
Vendor
Description
Jim Piper
Kettle Corn
Jennifer Harris
Lavender and lotions
Benevolent Fund
non-profit
Ashley Cave
Dog toys
Gray Ghost
Wine
Cocoa Manna
Chocolates
Sarah Morrison
Aprons
Rapp @ Home
Nonprofit
Mandie’s Dandies
Soaps and such
Tom Pendleton
Metal work
Rapp Farm Tour
Nonprofit
Kaziville
Frozen Cotton Candy
Penn Druid
Beer
Divine Swine
BBQ
Chester Gap
Wine
Copper Fox Distillery
Bourbon
Ivan Melson
Jerk Chicken Tacos & Bowls
Two Dudes
Tater Tots
Kaziville
Hot Dogs
C & C Icecream
Ice cream
Thom Pellikaan
Brats & such
RAWL
Nonprofit
Kristina Hagemeister
Handmade bags
Barbara Sharp
Merchandise
Gary Wilson
Guitars, wooden lamps, etc..
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
non-profit
Boes Produces
Farm produce
Magnolia
Wine - across from band
Chris Anderson
Framed artwork
Holly Emory
Jewelry
Kevin Reid
Tye-dye, dog treats, canes
Jill Sandler
Fudge
Angela Ward
Crafts
Gadino Cellars
Wine
Jason Goldman
woodworking
Kim Nelson
Baskets
Lauren Giller
Crochet animals
Food Pantry
Nonprofit
Cindy Sims
Jewelry
Foothill Forum
Nonprofit
Patricia Brennan
Stained glass, pottery, etc..
Rapp Cats
Nonprofit
T. Capp
Hand-sewn creations
Wild Roots
Apothecary
Narmada
Wine
Samantha Hilton
Shirts, clocks, signs, etc
Belle Meade
Non-profit
Rappahannock County Sheriffs Office
Cotton Candy
Family Services
Nonprofit
Sharon Walling
Aprons
Businesses of Rappahannock
Nonprofit
RPK
Pizza
Car Show
Cars
Social Services
Pinwheel Garden
Sperryville Community Alliance
Nonprofit
AARP
Nonprofit
Becky Young
Jewelry & gifts
Clarissa Dery
Dog and horse treats
Learn more about the Sperryville Community Alliance here.