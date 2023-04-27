SperryFest! 2023: A Guide to the Festivities

The Day at a Glance
→ 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Festival set-up, parking opens
→ 10 a.m. SperryFest begins
→ 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. RAAC Music: Grass Fed at Music Stage
→ 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Juggling Magic by the Plaksin Men
→ 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. RAAC Music: Gold Top County Ramblers at Music Stage
→ 1:45 p.m. Kid’s Duck Dash Parade down Main Street led by Lady Panthers
→ 2 p.m. Kid’s Duck Dash
→ 2:15 p.m. Kid’s Duck Dash Winner Circle
→ 2:15 p.m - 3:45 p.m. RAAC Music: Gold Top County Ramblers
→ 4 p.m. The Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River
→ 4:30 p.m. Winner’s Circle
→ 5 p.m. SperryFest ends
→ 6 p.m. Main Street reopens
→ 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Volunteer Appreciation: Ducks After Dark at Quièvremont ($1 glass of wine for volunteers)
Getting Around
Parking
Please respect your neighborhood. Park only in these lots and pick up your trash.
→ Park in Lot A and walk our trails to Main Street (0.9 miles)
→ Park in Lot D and walk our trails to Main Street (1.3 miles)
→ Limited handicap parking available at Methodist and Baptist Churches on Main Street
→ No event parking at Cafe and golf course
On the Street
Here are the local businesses and community groups who will be selling and exhibiting on Saturday:
|ARTISANS
|Abracadabra Massage & Wellness
|Herbal Skincare Products
|Alejandra Gonzales Jewelry
|Handmade Jewelry
|Battle Mountain Makers
|Handmade Home Goods / Decor
|Beads By Becka
|Handmade, Bohemian Inspired Jewelry
|Better Together Candles
|Candles & Wax Melts
|Blue Ridge Barrel Works
|Home Decor from Re-purposed Barrels
|Chris Anderson Art Work
|Nature Themed Cards, Prints & Original Artwork
|Gnome Homes and Fairy Abodes
|Fairy Houses Made From Natural & Recycled Materials
|Jason Goldman Woodart
|Turned Wood Items, Utensils, Earrings
|Ji Shin Designs
|Pottery
|Kim Nelson Baskets
|Hand Woven Baskets
|Longshadows Woodcrafts
|Guitars, Dulcimers, Bird Feeders, Keepsake Boxes Etc
|Mandie's Dandies
|Handmade Soaps, Bath Bombs, Body Products
|Mark Baker Designs
|Hand Crafted Cutting and Charcuterie Boards
|Mary Mayo Designs
|Gemstone & Pearl Jewelry
|Maureen Day
|Jewelry – One of a Kind Designs Made from Copper, Bronze, Brass and Other Re-purposed Metals
|Miss Garrett's Silverware Jewelry and Gifts
|Jewelry Made From Vintage Silverware
|Old Orchard Pottery
|Wheel-thrown Functional & Decorative Pottery
|Rebel Ridge Stoneworks
|Handmade Stone Jewelry
|Ride-Um George
|Jewelry & Accessories
|Sew Embroidered & Huntly Hall Jewelry
|Embroidered Towels, Aprons, Onsies & Jewelry
|Thornton River Arts
|Glass, Weaving, Paintings, Pottery etc
|VA Arts and Pottery
|Functional Handmade Pottery
|Virginia in Virginia
|Pottery & Dried Flowers
|Wendy Wharon
|Paintings
|Whispering Willows Artisan
|Crocheted Animals
|Wild & Wonderful Creations
|Etched Tumblers
|Wild Roots Apothecary
|Teas, Tonics & Feel Good Products
|DRINKS
|Chester Gap Cellars
|Wine
|Gadino Cellars
|Wine
|Magnolia Vineyards
|Wine
|Narmada Winery
|Wine
|Quièvremont Winery
|Wine
|Revalation Vineyards
|Wine
|Copper Fox Distillery
|Craft Whiskies
|Pen Druid Brewing
|Beer
|TREATS
|Amazing Baked Goods
|Cupcakes, Muffins, Brownies, Bars, Cookies
|Boe's Produce Stand
|Honey, Jams, Jellies, Sauces, Produce
|The Chocolate Palette
|Artisan Chocolate
|Posh Fairy Floss
|Gourmet Cotton Candy
|RCHS Varsity Cheer
|Baked Goods
|Sweet Delights by Farmstead
|Sugar Cookies, Chocolate Bombs
|Ward Family Farms
|Berkshire Pork, Turkey & Chicken Cuts, Free Ranged & Organic Eggs
|EATS!
|The Base at Blue Ridge – Sperryville
|Smash Burgers
|C & C Frozen Treats
|Handmade Ice-Cream & Italian Ice
|Connie Reid
|Chili
|Divine Swine
|Pork BBQ
|Kaziville
|Hot Dogs, Sausages, Fries
|New Iberia
|Burgers, Sausage, Fries, Jambalaya
|Off the Grid/Indulgent Scullery
|B'fast Wraps, Jerk Chicken Tacos, Veggie & Chicken Kebabs w Rice
|Rappahannock Sheriff's Children's Foundation
|Snow Cones
|Whistle Pop Kettle Corn
|Kettle Corn
|NON-PROFITS
|AARP
|AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age.
|Belle Meade Montessori School
|Belle Meade Montessori School provides an exceptional education that emphasizes individual responsibility, social consciousness, and environmental stewardship through experiential learning.
|Businesses of Rappahannock
|A community organization of business owners who live and work in Rappahannock Co. Our goal is to promote all local businesses, including tourist based and local services, to ensure that Rappahannock Co remains a viable place to live, work and play for all of our members and their clientele.
|Central Virginia Small Business Development Center
|CV SBDC is a team of business and technical experts available to listen, advise and assist entrepreneurs; confidentially and free of charge. Our goal is to level the playing field for small businesses, growing strong communities and businesses.
|Foothills Forum
|Foothills Forum is a new type of community-supported journalism organization for a time of severe challenges to quality local news in Rappahannock, across Virginia, and around the country.
|Friends of the Rappahannock
|Our Mission is to be the voice for a healthy & scenic Rappahannock River.
|Rappahannock Food Pantry
|The Rappahannock Food Pantry is a volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that assists Rappahannock residents who are in need of food or other related services.
|Rappahannock Benevolent Fund
|Providing emergency & self-sufficiency assistance with compassion & confidentiality to Rapp residents.
|Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL)
|Our mission is to rescue unwanted, abandoned or neglected dogs in Rappahannock County, to relieve suffering, and to help each animal become healthy and happily re-homed.
|Rappahannock County Department of Social Services
|Rappahannock Co Department of Social Services is dedicated to providing services to the citizens of Rappahannock delivered with trust, empathy and understanding to ensure self-sufficiency, safety and well-being.
|Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP)
|As unchecked growth in surrounding counties continues to threaten our rural landscape, it is more important than ever for Rappahannock Co citizens to support an agenda of preservation and conservation.
|Rapp at Home
|Rapp at Home’s mission is to sustain and enrich the lives of residents of Rappahannock Co and adjacent areas and to allow them to age in the community comfortably, safely, independently and with peace of mind by fostering the community support and services needed to do so.
|RappCats
|RappCats is a private, non-profit organization that rescues, cares for, and finds loving homes for abandoned, abused, neglected, injured, and homeless cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock Co.
|Rapp Center for Education
|Rapp Center for Education is an IRS-approved 501c3 non-profit organization committed to lifelong learning and workforce training in Rappahannock County, VA.
|Rappahannock County Farm Tour
|The mission of the Rappahannock County Farm Tour is to present an unforgettable, educational and enriching experience of Rappahannock County’s (Agri)Culture.
|Rappahannock Lions Club
|Helping to improve the sight and hearing of those in Rappahannock Co in need, and creating a stronger community through improvements in education, training, and business involvement.
|Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
|The mission of RRCS is to improve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock Counties by providing comprehensive behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use disorder, and aging services.
|Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission
|The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission exists to serve our members by providing professional planning and technical resources, a concerted approach to regional cooperation, planning assistance with program delivery, and a forum for the interaction of appointed and elected local government officials and citizen members.
|Other
|Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC)
REC is committed to the communities we serve. Every year we award scholarships and grants, as well as participate in over 200 events throughout our service territory, sharing information about electric safety, energy efficiency and more.
Other sponsors: Cheri Woodard Realty, Rappahannock News, The MadRapp Recorder, RAAC Art, Thorsen Construction, Lessard Collaborative