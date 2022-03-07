A third grader once wrote: “Poetry is an egg with a horse inside.”
Hadden Frost, an Englishman, is a poet. He’s also a world-renowned steeplechase jockey.
His dedication to a newly published book, “Nelly Needs A New Jockey,” reads: “These words are not only written in dedication but also in appreciation for our readers, without whom they would remain as lifeless illiterate letters.” He penned the lyrical rhythmic poem, the story of Nelly’s search for a new jockey.
Carolyn Chambers of Rappahannock County is a graphics art student at Lord Fairfax Community College. She designed the imaginative cover of “Nelly Needs A New Jockey.”
Bringing these talents together in support of a good cause is T.C. Williams, born and raised in Rappahannock. Also known as Reggie, Williams is a retired law enforcement officer, current substitute teacher at Rappahannock County High School and handler of race horses in places from Saratoga to Virginia’s point-to-points. And while he’s never actually been astride a horse, his love of them is unquestioned. Williams’ sheer size enables him to lead even the most ornery mounts to the starting gates; they intuitively understand he’s not a man to be tested. So they don’t.
He is also the founder of T.C. Williams Youth Sport Camps International and creator of the publication of “Nelly Needs A New Rider.”
Nelly, the story tells, misses her jockey Michael. “He went home, he missed his family and wished not to roam.”
Author Hadden Frost misses his English home as well, so his words reflect subconscious lament, and a story for children, his favorite audience.
This is the third in a series of books, all proceeds helping to fund Williams’ camps, which offer sports and mentoring programs to local kids.
The first was “Prava’s Steeplechase Adventure.” It is inspired by a real life race horse, fast car, and told through the eyes of a steeplechase race horse on race day. As with all of Williams’ books, this first installment is illustrated with timeless photos by children from around the world who’ve enjoyed his youth sports camps.
The second book revolves around Capo Kane, a real life horse and subject of “The Story of Capo Kane.” He is a horse with a dream. Although he received some discouraging criticism and negative feedback, Capo Kane overcame all self doubt and persevered.
These three stories are inspirational, about real life horses and people, touching the hearts of children and adults as well, with lessons in bravery, sportsmanship, empowerment, humility and strength, all shared through the eyes of majestic equines.
Putting children first
Meeting Reggie for the first time, I was taken by the kindness in his eyes, an enormous teddy bear of a man, standing 6-foot tall and 300 pounds of pure muscle. When he walks into a room, heads turn.
He is humble, smart, self-effacing and all about the children he serves — not about himself, not in the least.
He shares the mission of his nonprofit organization:
“Our strength lies not only in the words we stand by, but most importantly through the actions of our initiatives.”
"We hold mini day camps to enable and foster this enhanced era of inclusion for all kids. The mission is to build and fine tune skills, sportsmanship, character, confidence, resilience and community through sports, education and mentoring programs. This in turn improves life skills.”
"Attention is given to treating all participants equally, with value and understanding while creating a fun and positive learning experience.”
“Camps are held locally as well as all around the world and the key word is inclusive.”
“Children with disabilities have a special place in Reggie’s heart as do the underprivileged and children of every race, color and economic means who learn and grow together.”
Dreams and visions are part and parcel of this man wanting to commit to the better good.
He is a man of quiet and calm. Clearly easy going and self-deprecating, Williams explains he began mentoring children when prodded by a friend to write about his law enforcement stories.
It occurred to him that most of his law enforcement adventures were not happy endings. In fact, they were often filled with tragedy, greed, addiction, incarceration and sadness.
So, Williams decided to mentor children. Take “JT,” then a 4-year-old, his youngest mentee to date. He’d thrown a chair at his teacher, and his mom went to the police station and they summoned Williams and suggested he take the little tyke on.
The young man is now in college and doing well.
I asked Reggie if he internalized the pain he experienced over the years mentoring so many children, and he said yes, sometimes he cried at night, over the failures and challenges.
He smiles too and tells of conversations with God, asking "Why God would you put a book plan in the hands of someone who is not a book reader?” and God said, "What did you know about sports camps? I put people in place for you."
I asked why he is passionate about this cause and he says quite simply: "Because I’m afraid not to be. I’m so blessed it would be foolish not to share my blessings.”
Williams shares humorous stories as well, of some of his mini camps, like the day he took 20 children to the Middleburg Training Center to view a $1.5 million horse arrive and step out of the horse trailer. Just as the trailer pulled up, a friendly dog leapt about running across the field and 20 kids ran after the dog, frolicking and wanting to play and pet the darling creature.
Reggie smiles, "So much for viewing the $1.5 million racehorse.”
While interviewing him recently at the high school gym, Williams told more humorous stories of his new position as a substitute teacher. The kids “were initially rather aloof and I found out a rumor was wafting in the hallways, namely that I was an undercover cop.” Approached one day by a curious young man, Reggie shared his conversation with the student: “Well, if I were an undercover cop, wouldn't it be helpful if I looked more like you? Maybe your size, blended in?” That exchange quickly quashed the rumor.
For more information on T.C. Williams Youth Sport Camps International: www.tcwilliamssportcamps.org.
