“Jerry Maguire,” starring Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., as many movies, had a notable and memorable scene, one with a notable and memorable line. 

Tom’s character, Jerry, a sports agent, walks into his house, filled with women meeting for the evening and says he’s looking for his wife. He faces her, and proceeds with teary eyes to tell her he loves her, and that their project, namely getting Cuba Gooding signed, which happened in her absence that same evening, wasn’t nearly complete without her there to share and he tells her she completes him. Before he can continue she says hush, “You had me at hello.” Yeah, it’s a chick flick.

