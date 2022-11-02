“Jerry Maguire,” starring Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., as many movies, had a notable and memorable scene, one with a notable and memorable line.
Tom’s character, Jerry, a sports agent, walks into his house, filled with women meeting for the evening and says he’s looking for his wife. He faces her, and proceeds with teary eyes to tell her he loves her, and that their project, namely getting Cuba Gooding signed, which happened in her absence that same evening, wasn’t nearly complete without her there to share and he tells her she completes him. Before he can continue she says hush, “You had me at hello.” Yeah, it’s a chick flick.
Well, according to one of our lovely ladies lunch bunch members, when I approached her table at a recent Ladies Luncheon held at Pen Druid and Sumac, asking how was the meal, she looked up at me with a huge grin and said “They [meaning Daniel Gleason, founder of Sumac and staff] had me at bread.” She meant the wood fired Focaccia. We all laughed.
The Rappahannock Ladies Lunch Bunch, celebrating many a year of monthly gatherings, enjoyed their first meeting after a two-year hiatus primarily due to Covid.
And what a celebration it was — more than 50 women turned out on a sunny, incredibly beautiful Autumn day, savoring gorgeous mountain views from the grounds of the Carney Brothers’ Pen Druid and Sumac.
The libations flowed, from delicious wines, my favorite — naturally German, a dry white Schloss Meuhlenhof, to sparkling Roses, and more, ciders and beer like Golden Swan Nqtive Blonde and Odyssus Hopped Wheat. Daniel’s cuisine, his trademark wood fired culinary delights, offered us wood fired, Butifarra Sausage, Focaccia, complemented with white bean and cream onion agrodolce and vegetarian option with roasted mushrooms instead of sausage.
The afternoon was absolutely splendid and many stayed for the whole afternoon, renewing old friendships and many made new.
The Ladies Luncheon now counts more 400 Rappahannock women, and meets monthly at various venues in the county, sometimes a winery where our potlucks are the envy of most restaurants, or lovely eateries offering us affordable meals.
We are an open group and any Rappahannock woman is welcome to join. We are not political, we do not endorse candidates nor any of our businesses. We do not fundraise, nor advocate anyone or anything. We have women in their 90’s, women with young children, stay at home mom’s, farmers, business women of all ilk, retirees, and more.
We are an eclectic group with one mission and one mission only: to be a place where women can forge new friendships, maintain existing friendships, savor our beautiful Rappahannock and have a fabulous time. Contact me at chrisdoxzen@gmail.com if you’d like to join — there are no membership fees.
