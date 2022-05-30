The Rappahannock Senior Center’s beloved Site Supervisor Darcy Canton – and maestro of fun activities, creating the monthly and ever popular bingo to myriad day trips and all manner of entertainment – celebrated “Wild West Day” last week.

seniors-26_Blackwell-web.jpg

seniors-26_keyser-web.jpg

Sitting outside in the Center’s sun-drenched gardens, the seniors donned cowboy hats, enjoyed a great luncheon and Katy Blackwell to everyone’s glee, brought Rocky, her beautiful horse whom she rides on Rappahannock Trails and foxhunts with The Rappahannock Hunt. 

Many of the seniors grew up with horses, whether simply riding on the farm to foxhunting, eventing, dressage, racing and more. They shared stories and fond memories of working for people like the late entertainer Arthur Godfrey, whose Loudoun County estate enjoyed stables that required talented equestrian trainers. 

seniors-26_Patton-web.jpg

Sam and his former sister-in-law Lillian Aylor were present. Lillian’s son and granddaughter, well-known horse training and racing talents; Sam and his deceased brother Moody, prominent local horsemen. Sam and Katy struck up an avid conversation, she exclaiming, “Oh my gosh Sam, your family is famous!” He smiled. Yes, the Aylor family is known far and wide for their acuity in the world of horsemanship. 

It was a wonderful day spent with our beloved seniors.

