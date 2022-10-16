chris-6-2.jpg

The crew of merry men who came to the rescue.

 By Chris Doxzen

“Under the Tuscan Sun” is a classic chick flick and of late a great deal on my mind. In fact, I feel as if I’m starring in the movie, filming with all manner of cast and crew, right here in Rappahannock. It is an American romantic comedy drama based on a true story and a memoir of the same name, about a recently divorced writer who, through a series of serendipitous events, and on a whim, purchases a lovely yet dilapidated villa in beautiful Tuscany.

She begins her new life with the help of an assortment of charming characters, not the least of which are the men, a team of talented all around repairmen/handymen who bring her villa back to its former state of grace. Over time she refines her Italian cooking, using them as guinea pigs and to their sheer delight, serves them extraordinary meals every day while they conquer the villa’s structural challenges.

