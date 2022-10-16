“Under the Tuscan Sun” is a classic chick flick and of late a great deal on my mind. In fact, I feel as if I’m starring in the movie, filming with all manner of cast and crew, right here in Rappahannock. It is an American romantic comedy drama based on a true story and a memoir of the same name, about a recently divorced writer who, through a series of serendipitous events, and on a whim, purchases a lovely yet dilapidated villa in beautiful Tuscany.
She begins her new life with the help of an assortment of charming characters, not the least of which are the men, a team of talented all around repairmen/handymen who bring her villa back to its former state of grace. Over time she refines her Italian cooking, using them as guinea pigs and to their sheer delight, serves them extraordinary meals every day while they conquer the villa’s structural challenges.
Four years ago, then a newly minted resident of Castleton, having purchased a 12-acre tract replete with a spectacular chimney ruin, the remains of Hands Mill and a country home built circa 1900, filled with sunshine streaming through enormous windows appointed throughout and in extraordinary abundance; 100 year old eye-catching hardwood floors and a porch to die for, yet TLC so sorely needed with major projects taking precedence over having a pasture and fencing for my beloved quadrupeds.
Finally, in recent weeks, with many a project including a new drain field, fortifying an ancient stone cellar alleviating periodic floodings, reconstructing a porch roof, clearing land from an abysmal timbering job done prior to my purchase, and many more projects completed I was able to focus on my horses.
Enter Tony Dennis, born and raised in Rappahannock, and his crew of merry men: Sid Blizzard, Nicholas Goodnight, Josh Douglas and Jacob and Willow Hensley.
With short notice and a sense of keen urgency and a honed skill set, they set about putting up fencing for my beloved horses and in less than one afternoon accomplished a yeoman's job. While they weren’t feted with Italian gourmet cuisine a la Diane Lane’s tour de force in “Under The Tuscan Sun” they seemed to be quite happy with a huge bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, myriad sides, ice water, cola and cold beer. Not to mention that no one with any repair and building talent leaves my German household without some serious schnupps both homemade and bought along with a gift of venison to take home.
I can see my gorgeous Frisian babies out the kitchen window and I’m smiling as I write. Thank you.
