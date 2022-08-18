While visiting his parents in Wisconsin, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson suffered a heart attack on July 28 and remains hospitalized under the care of medical professionals as of Tuesday, according to his wife Susan Whitson.
“We appreciate so many respecting our privacy during this time, and are also grateful for the prayers, thoughts, kind words, love and support from our Rappahannock County neighbors and friends,” Susan Whitson said in a statement.
Keir Whitson, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors and chair of the Planning Commission, was not able to be reached for comment. Since the attack, he has been absent from a number of public meetings, including the Board of Supervisors, Broadband Authority and Planning Commission.
“I continue to be concerned with the health and wellbeing of my Board of Supervisors peer, and friend. His recovery is foremost on my mind,” Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said in a message. “Typical Board governance will continue with the four members who are currently able to participate in meetings. These four Board members will govern as long as is necessary.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...