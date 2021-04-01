SNP will require ID as of April 1
Staff at the entrance to the Shenandoah National Park will resume checking identification for annual park passes starting today, Thursday, April 1. Annual passholders will need to show a form of identification matching their passes when they enter the park.
Shenandoah Youth Corps
Calling all 16-18 year olds! Are you looking for a fun summer job? The Appalachian Conservation Corps is looking for young people interested in natural resources to become members of the Shenandoah Youth Corps. Youth crew members will be paid $8.25 per hour to gain hands-on experience with environmental and conservation projects like trail construction, habitat improvement, recreation access and more in the Shenandoah National Park. This summer the Appalachian Conservation Corps is offering two four-week sessions. To learn more about the Shenandoah Youth Corps and to fill out an application, go to www.appalachiancc.org.
Old Dominion Point-to-Point
Old Dominion Hounds will host their annual point-to-point steeplechase race this Saturday, April 3, beginning at 12 p.m. The event, held at Ben Venue Farm, is free and open to the public. Due to COVID-19 restrictions traditional food sales will be limited to pre-ordered box lunches from the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill. A limited number of hillside tailgate spaces are available for $150 each. For more information, email merryweatherfarm@gmail.com.
Youth & Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunt
This weekend, April 3 and 4, marks the youth and apprentice spring turkey season. The bag limit is one turkey per youth/apprentice hunter for the weekend.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources stipulates: “Resident and nonresident youth hunters 15 years of age and under or holders of a valid apprentice hunting license, when in compliance with all applicable laws and licenses, may hunt when accompanied and directly supervised by an adult over the age of 18 who has a valid Virginia hunting license or is exempt from purchasing a hunting license. Nonresident youth of any age need to have the appropriate licenses (unless exempt from purchasing a license).”
Adults accompanying youth hunters can assist with calling and must remain within verbal communication distance and be able to assume control of the firearm if necessary. For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources at: https://dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/turkey/.
Pandemic’s impact on mental health
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 the PATH Foundation will host a community conversation focused on mental health and substance abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far reaching,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO, in a press release. “As social distancing and quarantine have become vital tools to control the spread of COVID-19, many folks have become more vulnerable to loneliness, mental health issues and social isolation. A lot of people need help and many don’t know where to turn. We’re providing this online discussion to help those in need as well as their family members. It has been a challenging time for all of us.”
A panel of community leaders will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on individuals of all ages and share useful information including tips on how to identify mental health issues or substance abuse in yourself or a loved one, and how to ask for help. Randy Rieland, who has reported on these issues extensively for Foothills Forum and the Rapp News, will moderate.
The webinar is free and open to the public, and will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. You can register and learn more at www.pathtobetter.org.
