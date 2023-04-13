Author will explore FDR’s team, how they reshaped government
Award-winning historian and author Derek Leebaert will be the featured speaker at the RAAC Author’s talk at the Rappahannock County Library Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
His new book Uniquely Heroes tells a compelling tale of four individuals who formed the core of Franklin Roosevelt’s team and addressed a nation sinking into mass unemployment, disillusionment and fear as the Great Depression took hold.
Leebaert mobilizes both data and drama to describe the perilous moment that staggered the U.S., and its political and economic structures. But his focus is on the unusual foursome that joined the FDR administration to steer a way out of the quagmire: Harry Hopkins, Harold Ickes, Frances Perkins and Henry Wallace.
An astute analyst of character and personality, Leebaert shows how people often play the decisive role in major changes. “Outsiders repeatedly emerge as great doctrines collapse,” he writes. “The decks are cleared for strange unexpected people.”
Followers of history, or human psychology, will find this book, and its author, fascinating. Running throughout the story is FDR himself, crippled by polio, frustrating and inspiring— in many ways another unlikely hero who appeared on the scene at the critical time.
The program is free.
Songwriting camp in Italy open for registration
Rappahannock songwriter Paul Reisler, founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley and Trapezoid, and Chicago Mike Beck, are organizing an opportunity for songwriters to attend Song Camp Italy in Illasi, Italy from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2023. The five-day retreat will offer songwriters the chance to learn from and be inspired by world-class teachers, collaborate with peers, and immerse themselves in northern Italy’s wine country.
Song Camp Italy will feature workshops, group discussions, concerts, song circles, and one-on-one sessions with renowned songwriters. Participants will have the chance to collaborate with their peers and perform their work while enjoying San Felice Resort in Illasi, Italy.
Registration for Song Camp Italy is now open, but space is very limited. More than 45 people have already signed up. Visit www.SongCampItaly.com to learn more about the program.
Blue Ridge PRISM spring meeting
Blue Ridge PRISM Inc., a non-profit dedicated to controlling invasive plant species, will hold their virtual spring meeting on April 19 at 11:30 a.m., where Dr. David Coyle will take participants through the history of Callery pear, how and why it got to the United States, and its current infestation status.
Callery pear is one of the most rapidly spreading invasive plants in the eastern United States and often stems from cultivars of ornamental pears (most commonly the Bradford pear). Coyle will talk about the applied research he’s done to demonstrate ecological impacts as well as discuss some management strategies that work to mitigate and manage its spread.
To reserve a spot for the free event, visit https://rappnews.link/u2w.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Culpeper Summer Concert Series
Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI) is introducing the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series taking place the third Thursday of the month, May through August (with September serving as a rain date), from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Depot, 111 Commerce Street.
This year, to celebrate the concert series’ 20-year anniversary, season tickets can be purchased for $20. The 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series event committee has created a lineup of entertainment, featuring the En’Novation Band, Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, Band of Oz and The Castaways. Kicking off the first concert of the season, En’Novation Band will take the stage on May 18.
Advanced tickets are available for purchase at Culpeper Oak View National Bank, 450 James Madison Hwy, Poppy + Chalk/Scoop, 172 East Davis Street, or the Museum of Culpeper History, 113 Commerce Street. Tickets are $10 per concert and will be available at the gates. People under 21 will get in for free.
All are welcome, so bring your chair or a lawn blanket, but no pets or coolers will be allowed. For more information visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call (540)825-4416.
Rapp at Home offerings
BOOK CLUB | Thursday, April 13 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock Public Library. This month’s book is “Act of Oblivion” by Robert Harris. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com
THE STITCH CLIQUE | Thursdays, April 13 and April 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 87 Ballina Lane in Amissville. Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others. RSVP, limited space.
HIKE FIVE FORKS ROAD | Monday, April 17, 1 p.m. Park at the far end of Five Forks Road. Easy hike along paved road with great views. RSVP.
LIFE STORIES | Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Write and share your stories. Open to new participants. RSVP.
LOCAL ARTIST | Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m. at the Rappahannock Public Library. Margot Neuhaus will share a short film of her multimedia work and discuss how she incorporates nature, psychotherapy, and her personal history. RSVP.
WALK AND TALK | Every Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt Salem Ave. Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com.
SOLAR POWER | Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock Public Library. Local resident Bob Clements will share his experiences researching solar choices, opportunities, vendors, costs, and break-even points in Rappahannock. RSVP.
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org