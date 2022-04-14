Trinity announces annual Red Oak Mountain Easter sunrise service
Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington is inviting the community to “celebrate the Risen Lord” on Easter morning at an amazing venue.
Here are the details about this year’s event:
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Time: 6 a.m.
Location: Red Oak Mountain in Rappahannock County, Virginia. Follow the red arrows up Red Oak Mountain Road off Route 522 in Woodville.
FYIs:
Bring your flashlight and a chair.
Coffee and Hot Cross Buns after the service!
Post Office to receive exterior lighting by next month, mayor says
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said on Monday during a meeting of the Town Council that the recently opened Post Office in town is expected to receive exterior lighting by May, as some have raised concerns about after-dark safety on the premises.
Lions Sponsor Drug Take Back Day
The Rappahannock Lions Club is sponsoring “National Drug Take Back Day” with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on April 30.
County residents are urged to bring unused or expired drugs to the parking lot at the Rappahannock County Co-Op, 12645 Lee Hwy in Washington, From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
“The Lions will be hosting DEA representatives who will be on hand to accept unneeded medicines, no questions asked,” said Fred Stacey, who is coordinating the effort for the Lions. “Unused or expired prescription pharmaceuticals are a public health safety problem. If not properly disposed, drugs found in your medicine cabinet can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. We urge all county residents to take advantage of this free program,” he said.
Wildflower Weekend at Shenandoah National Park
Spring wildflowers and nature art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park's 35th annual Wildflower Weekend on May 14 and 15. Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of not only hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, but other seasonal changes as well.
Special features this year include a botanical art workshop led by watercolor artist Betty Gatewood, as well as a wildflower photography workshop led by Ann and Rob Simpson. No art experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. There will also be a presentation by Shenandoah’s current Artist-in Residence, Jillian Sico.
All programs are free. No reservations are needed. However, there is a $30 entrance fee to the park. Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs. For those who cannot attend in person, Shenandoah’s virtual wildflower walks from 2021 are on the Park’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ShenandoahNPS
Results from the Old Dominion Point-to-Point
First Race: The Big Cobbler Amateur/Novice Rider Hurdle. Winner: Knockholt, ridden by Parker Hendriks
Second Race: The Volanee Maiden Hurdle. Winner: Connagh's Quay, ridden by Barry John Foley
Second Race, Division 2: Winner: Turbo Drive, ridden by Barry John Foley
Second Race, Division 3: Winner: Agravain (GB), ridden by Thomas Garner
Third Race: The Meeting House Mountain Open Hurdle. Winner: Cracker Factory (GB), ridden by Brett Owings
Fourth Race: The Meeting House Mountain Open Hurdle. Winner: Razoul (Ire), ridden by Bernard Dalton
Sixth Race: The Leeds Don Open Timber. Winner: Lonely Weekend, ridden by Thomas Garner
Eighth Race: The High Thicket Novice Rider Flat. Winner: French Light (Fr), ridden by Parker Hendriks
Ninth Race: The Leeds Manor. Winner: Post War, ridden by Ross Geraghty
Pools in Washington?
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission is working to decide whether to make a recommendation to the Town Council to approve a zoning ordinance that would outline how residents can install swimming pools on their property.
The issue was taken up after the town received applications from several town residents who submitted applications for a pool and officials realized they lacked comprehensive guidelines surrounding the amenities. It also comes as The Inn at Little Washington explores plans to install a pool and spa.
According to Town Zoning Administrator Steve Gyurisin, the Planning Commission still has some work left before making a final recommendation to the Town Council.