Waterpenny plant sale
The 20th Rappahannock Spring Plant Sale will be held at Waterpenny Farm on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waterpenny is happy to be in-person again for this community spring gardening celebration. Fill your garden with hearty plants from local growers! A great selection of natives, perennials, trees and shrubs, as well as vegetable, herb, and flower starts will be for sale. Wear a mask and keep safe social distance for this event.
Spring turkey survey
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is looking for spring turkey hunters to participate in a statewide survey to help the DWR with wild turkey conservation issues.
Spring turkey season is from April 10 to May 15, 2021. Hunters may take only bearded turkeys, up to one per day. Between April 10 and May 2, people may hunt 30 minutes before sunrise to noon each day. Between May 3 and May 15, hunting is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. It is unlawful to hunt turkeys with dogs or electronic calls.
For more information and to fill out the turkey hunter survey, go to https://dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/turkey/.
LFCC health professions job fair
Lord Fairfax Community College will hold a virtual employment and education fair for health professions on Tuesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair is free to attend online. Employers will be posted online at lfcc.edu/healthfair in advance of the event. Questions can be directed to LFCC’s Career and Academic Advisor, Taylor Luther, at tluther@lfcc.edu.
Presentation on Julius Rosenwald
Nan Butler Roberts, president of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation in Castleton, will join the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley in Arizona for an online program about Julius Rosenwald on Sunday, April 18. Rosenwald, “the most important Jewish philanthropist you’ve never heard of,” in collaboration with educator Booker T. Washington, built more than 5,000 schools for Black communities across 15 states, including four in Rappahannock County. According to a press release, the schools “educated hundreds of thousands of Black Americans, including poet and activist Maya Angelou and the late [U.S.] House Representative John Lewis (D-GA).”
Join Roberts and Dorothy Canter of the Julius Rosenwald National Historical Park Campaign for a 90-minute talk on Sunday, April 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For questions, or to request Zoom information, go to: www.jcsvv.org/contact.
Sperryville clean-up
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) will host its annual Sperryville Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This year’s clean-up is sponsored by the Friends of the Rappahannock, RappFLOW and Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection. The SCA invites all to meet at the field next to the Headmaster's Pub’s parking lot at 9 a.m. for distribution of gloves, tools, bags and assignments (and coffee!).
The clean-up will be a COVID-friendly Earth Day-related event with social distancing, fresh air, and mask-wearing by participants. This year, the SCA plans to focus on three goals: (1) maintaining the growing network of walking trails in and around Sperryville, (2) picking up litter along Sperryville’s scenic local roads, and (3) cleaning out debris and invasive species along the Thornton River. If enough volunteers participate, they hope to clean all the way to Skyline Drive.
To recommend a local road for clean-up or to volunteer as a clean-up captain to lead a group, please email us at info@sperryfest.org. The County of Rappahannock and the Virginia Department of Transportation at Flatwood are generously supporting this activity with equipment and trash pick-up.
Questions? Please contact any member of the Sperryville Community Alliance or email us at info@sperryfest.org. To sign-up for occasional email updates, please visit www.sperryfest.org.
Exploring ‘The 19th Hijacker’
“Everyone knows what happened on September 11, 2001. But do we really know what was behind this act of war?” That’s the question local author James Reston, Jr., explores in his new book, “The 19th Hijacker: A Novel,” which this newspaper recently reviewed. Reston, who has produced plays in Rappahannock, will join Akbar Ahmed, the Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies at American University, for a virtual conversation tomorrow (Friday, April 16) at 6 p.m. It’s part of Politics and Prose Bookstore’s noted P&P Live authors’ discussion series. The event is free. For a link to the event, go to eventbrite.com and search “James Reston.” The novel is available for purchase online from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc., and locally at the Geneva Welch Gallery (call 540-675-3332 for hours).
Governor’s School board meeting
The Mountain Vista Governor’s School Governing Board's monthly meeting is scheduled for April 15 at 8:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held online. Please contact the MVGS director at khuff@mvgshome.org for access information. The public is invited to attend.
