Help clean up the Thornton so rubber duckies can race
Join the fun on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, to clean the Thornton River of trash and debris to make way for 1,000 rubber ducks to swim during the upcoming Sperryfest celebration.
Meet at the Schoolhouse parking lot at 9:00 am on Saturday, April 22 with shoes you don’t mind getting wet. The clean-up is part of the Sperryville Trail Committee’s efforts to restore the Thornton River to its natural state.
Sign up to volunteer for the Clean-up and Sperryfest here.
Rapp students to take part in Sperryfest
The SperryFest Organizing Committee announced Rappahannock’s schools and students will be involved in this year’s SperryFest.
Belle Meade Montessori School returns for a second year as a “Duck Sponsor” of SperryFest and will have a table in the street festival to welcome festival goers and share their work at Belle Meade.
The Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) varsity Girls Basketball state champions, the Lady Panthers, will lead the kid’s parade and start the kid’s duck dash race of hand painted ducks at 2:00 pm. They will also award prizes at the winner’s circle.
The RCHS Varsity Cheer squad will join the SperryFest Street Festival with a bake sale and face painting to raise money for new uniforms.
The RCHS Ski and Snowboarding Club will support SperryFest as Parking Heroes to ensure a safe and efficient parking process for everyone attending the event.
Students from Wakefield Country Day School, Belle Meade Montessori School, and RCHS will serve as duck chasers and catchers to ensure every duck has a fair race and that each and every duck is captured and returned to their duck home to prepare for next year’s race. Other students will provide entertainment and support through the event.
Women’s event at Reynolds Memorial Church
Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville is hosting a global simulcast on April 29 featuring well-known women's Bible teachers as well as music and worship. Jen Wilkins and Jennifer Rothschild are two of the authors who will share.
It is a day-long event, and the hosting fee is being covered by local churches so that women can attend free. There will be lunch, and attendees are asked to consider bringing a snack or dessert to share. All women are invited and questions can be answered by sending an email to memorialreynolds@gmail.com or by contacting April Heddleston at 540 987-8137 or at amheddleston@gmail.com.
Conservation District extends scholarship deadline
Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $10,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field.
These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves — Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program in an area that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.
In awarding scholarships priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.
2023 application deadline has been extended to COB Friday April 28. Click here for an application. Local applications are accepted but students must include the required essay.
Rapp resident’s art on display at George Mason’s art center
Rappahannock artist Patricia Underwood is exhibiting a range of recent works at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The solo show entitled Signs and Symbols runs April 18 through June 10.
Patricia Underwood’s art employs creative mixed media materials and her own unique symbols. Throughout her career, she has incorporated and developed these symbols into distinct series of artworks related to communication and conflict, and most recently to trees and their relationship to humans and climate change. She has shown nationally and internationally. Her studio and home are in Castleton. She is represented by Haley Fine Art, based in Sperryville.
The exhibit is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and during performances.
Lions sponsor ‘drug takeback day’
The Rappahannock Lions Club is again proudly sponsoring the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The Lions Club is committed to making communities safer and healthier by assisting the DEA in removing unused, unneeded, and expired medication from homes.
This “no questions asked” event allows county residents to properly dispose of prescription drugs to prevent contamination of drinking water, misuse, or potential overdose. This spring, National Drug Take Back Day will be held on April 22. The Lions and DEA will have a booth open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of CFC Co-op, 12645 Lee Hwy. in Washington. This is a great opportunity to clear out your medicine cabinet of unneeded prescriptions and drop them off at the Co-op.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
Solar Power | Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. | Rapp Library: Local resident Bob Clements shares his experiences researching solar choices, opportunities, vendors, costs, and break-even point in Rappahannock.
French Conversation | Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about topics of interest.
“Storm Lake” | Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. | Quièvremont Winery: Film about a small newspaper in rural Iowa (that wins a Pulitzer Prize!) Co-sponsored with Foothills Forum. Free.
Walk And Talk | Every Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com.
The Stitch Clique | Every Thursday in April (20, 27), 1 p.m.-3 p.m. | 87 Ballina Lane, Amissville: Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others. RSVP limited space.
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org