Rappahannock’s high school drama club to perform ‘Anastasia’ musical
Rappahannock County High School students will take to the stage next weekend in a performance of “Anastasia,” a musical based on the classic Disney film of the same name.
Showtimes are Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 24, for a 2 p.m. matinee, both in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at Rappchs.booktix.com or at the door.
The production marks the prestigious high school drama club’s first show in more than two years, according to coach Henry Mason, a Rappahannock alumnus who was hired last year to lead the school’s performing arts program.
In years past when Henry was a student, the club’s works had been a tremendous success. “Drama club was one of our dominant forces when it comes to extracurriculars … but I came back and have struck up a club that I really believe has carried that spirit over and we have something special,” he said.
Sold out: tickets for Food Pantry dinner
Tickets for the Rappahannock Food Pantry Benefit Dinner that raises significant sums of cash for the organization each year have sold out weeks in advance of the event, according to Pantry Manager Mimi Forbes.
They were depleted after Nina McKee, master of Thornton Hill Hounds, backed up her own sponsorship by getting 23 members of her group to also purchase tickets. Forbes said she was left awestruck by the move since tickets rarely sell out so far in advance of the event that is scheduled to take place May 7.
"We have so many wonderful regular supporters of the Food Pantry that will have to be put onto a waiting list,” Forbes said. She encouraged those who already signed up but don't plan to attend to inform Pantry leadership so they can include others on the waiting list.
Sperryville clean-up day
The Sperryville Community Clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will gather at the Headmaster's Pub parking lot in Sperryville to pitch in and improve our environment. In addition to litter and trash pick-up along our local roads and rivers, we are expanding this year’s annual clean-up to remove invasive plants. For updates on volunteering for the community or SperryFest, please sign-uphere.
Farmers market opens this weekend
Beginning this weekend, the Rappahannock Farmer’s Market will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon in Sperryville at Penn Druid Brewery until the end of October.
The market will remain pre-order and drive-thru only for the entire season. All orders must be placed online by 10 a.m. Thursday morning through links to vendors that can be found at rappfarmersmarket.com.
German Art Song Festival at Castleton
Die schöne Magelone (The Fair Magelone) by Brahms, is the quintessential song cycle of the Romantic Period. Charismatic tenor Ian Koziara embodies the young knight with his extreme outbursts of emotion and restrained contemplation. Actress Dietlinde Turban Maazel’s narration of Tieck’s ‘Wondrous Love Story’ guides the listener to experience the external and internal events of the story and highlights the dramatic and emotional settings of the songs this Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at castleton.simpletix.com.
Lions Club boosts scholarships for Rapp graduates
The Rappahannock Lions Club voted unanimously at its bimonthly meeting last week to increase the number and dollar amount of scholarships it gives to graduating Rappahannock County High School seniors by dedicating all funds raised through Give Local Piedmont to the program.
The club currently provides five $1,000 competitive scholarships to seniors who attend a four-year college and two competitive $1,000 dollar scholarships for those who attend a two-year college. The latter may be renewed for an additional year.
“We know the costs of colleges and trade schools are going up so we want to support our graduating seniors as much as we can,” said Jim Blubaugh, chair of the Lions’ foundation.
“This year we will boost funding for our scholarship program by earmarking every dollar we receive from Give Local Piedmont nonprofit charity drive on May 3, 2022,” he said.
According to its most recent records, the Lions have given out $58,000 in scholarship grants since 2016. “The scholarship program has always been a key program for the Lions,” said Larry Grove, the head of the club’s scholarship committee. “Since the club’s founding 64 years ago, we’ve given tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship awards. It is our sincere hope we can raise enough money from the community during the Give Local Piedmont fundraising drive to double the amount of these grants and give a big helping hand to Rappahannock’s graduates.”
Dark Skies event to be held at county park
There will be two dark skies events held at the Rappahannock County Park on Saturday, April 30 starting at 8 p.m. Joyce Harmon will host “The Effects of Light on Wildlife — from Streams to Eagles,” and James Granahan will host “What’s Up?”
Kid Pan Alley to hold livestream concert
Kid Pan Alley will celebrate the second anniversary of its free Because We Have Music livestream concert series on May 1 at 7 p.m. with a virtual concert of songwriters Willy Porter, Natalia Zukerman and Justin Roth, along with Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler. Registration for the event can be done at kpa-may1.eventbrite.com.
Also sold out: Tickets to climb Old Rag last weekend
Shenandoah National Park last Friday said that it sold out of all tickets available for hikers to climb Old Rag Mountain last Saturday.
In March, the park launched a pilot program that requires hikers to purchase tickets in order to climb the mountain in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the popular nearly 10-mile loop trail that offers vistas of the Piedmont.
“We are trying to get the word out so that people do not drive to Old Rag to find out they can't hike,” park spokesperson Claire Comer said in an email.
A total of 800 tickets are available each day during the pilot program, which runs until the end of November; 400 will be released 30 days in advance of any given date and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets online before arriving at the base.
Last Saturday also wasn't the first time this has happened. According to Comer, tickets sold out Saturdays, March 19 and 26, as well as Saturday, April 9.
When the pilot concludes, park managers will evaluate the program and choose a course for the future intended to alleviate crowds, protect resources and improve the visitor experience.
Correction
A photo of the Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point in last week's Rapp column was credited incorrectly. Betsy Burke Parker took the picture.