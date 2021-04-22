Concert at Castleton Farms
The Theatre House at Castleton Farms is opening its doors for the first time in 15 months. Join the Castleton Chamber Players tonight, Thursday April 22 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of Beethoven’s Horn Sonata, Strauss’ Violin Sonata and a selection of Art Songs. Violinist Eric Silberger and cellist Daniel Lelchuk will be joined by pianist Bradley Moore and operatic tenor Paul Groves. Tickets are $60 per person and availability has been limited to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Please respect social distancing and masking requirements. To purchase tickets visit https://www.castletonfestival.org/ccp-event/ or call the Castleton Box Office at 540-937-3454.
Let’s Volunteer Week
The PATH Foundation is dedicating an entire week of service during National Volunteer Appreciation Week to local causes. Join the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock County Public Library, Serendipity Equine, and many others in a week of service! See all available volunteer opportunities by going to https://www.letsvolunteer.org/.
Household Hazardous Waste Day
This Saturday, April 24, bring your hazardous waste to the Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center (12645 Lee Hwy. Washington, VA) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The waste dropoff is for Rappahannock County residents only.
The county will be accepting the following materials:
Oil Based Paints and Thinners ( No Latex Paint)
Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides & insecticides
Old gasoline/fuels
Furniture Strippers & Finishing Products & Hobby Chemicals
Solvents & Degreasers
Oven & Drain Cleaners
Metal Polishers & Rust Removers
Mildew Removers
Swimming Pool Chemicals
Household Cleaners – All-Purpose, Rug & Bathroom
Mothballs
Household Batteries & Smoke Detectors
Fluorescent Lamps
Small Propane Tanks (Camping Size Only)
The county will not accept:
Latex or Water-Based Paint (these can be hardened or dried for regular disposal)
Motor Oil or Antifreeze (these are accepted at Amissville and Flatwood year-round)
Car or Truck Batteries (accepted at Amissville)
Radioactive Waste
Medical/Infectious Waste
Ammunition
Explosives
Compressed Gas Cylinders
Medications
Needles or Syringes
Aerial Marine Flares
For more information, call the Rappahannock County Administration Office at (540) 675-5330.
Because We Have Music
The “Because We Have Music” free live stream concert series celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m. with harmonica master Howard Levy of the Flecktones, Billy Jonas and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. It’s got all the charm and intimacy of a house concert, just that everyone is in their own house. RSVP at kidpanalley.eventbrite.com.
Become a ‘Dementia Friend’
In partnership with the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends of Virginia, the local nonprofit Aging Together will host a one-hour virtual Dementia Friends training next Tuesday, April 27. Dementia Friends is a growing movement to raise awareness in communities about “what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.”
You do not need to be a medical professional to be certified as a dementia friend. To join the one-hour webinar at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, visit https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.
Communicating with your doctor
To help us learn how to better communicate with our doctors, whether in person or by other means, the nonprofit Rapp at Home will host an informational session and discussion at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, called “Proactive Patients: How to make the most of communications with your doctors.”
The best health care, for people of all ages, results when patients are actively engaged with their doctors, ask good questions and work together as a team. With physicians' busy schedules and time-limited visits, that may be easier said than done. Staying in touch with our health providers has been especially challenging in the past year as we've often had to connect by phone, email, or video conference.
The one-hour session will be led by Dr. Eve Bargmann. Board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Dr. Bargmann has lived in Rappahannock and practiced in the area for over 20 years, caring for mostly geriatric patients. She also teaches medical students and residents in UVA's Department of General Medicine, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care.
In Proactive Patients, Dr. Bargmann will share physicians’ insights and lead a discussion about how we can be proactive in our own care by planning for medical appointments, thinking ahead about the information you want to share with your medical provider, knowing the best questions to ask, and capturing the important information from the visit.
Rapp at Home serves the health, safety, and social needs of area seniors. The organization is making this session open to the community. You can listen and participate by phone or Zoom conference. For information on joining the session, please call the Rapp at Home office at (540) 937-4663 or email addell@rappathome.org.
New local Emergency Communication Group
A new emergency communication (EMCOMM) group has been formed to serve the needs of Rappahannock, Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties.
Amateur radio operators in the area have joined forces to form R3EMCOMM (Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Emergency Communication) to assist in the event of an emergency “when all else fails.”
Often known as ham radio operators, the group is aligned with Virginia Amateur Radio Emergency Services or VA ARES, says Andy Miles, the Emergency Coordinator for Culpeper County.
Ham radio operators communicate by radio frequency, using radios, antennas, and a variety of analog and digital means. You will see ham radio operators on the top of mountains (Summits on the Air), at National Parks (Parks on the Air), and in your own neighborhood (look for those tall towers in the backyards, or long wire antennas).
Program Directors elected at the April meeting and include Mike Murphy KD7PUF (Administration), Mike Lussier AE4ML (Training and Logistics), Pip Oates KN4WOH (Public Affairs), Mike Moore K4MVM (Operations and Planning), and Chuck Richards N4CTR (Safety).
Richards feels that his involvement in the group will be a direct benefit to the community where he lives, and invites all interested community members, with or without a ham radio license, to join the group.
“When the phones and internet don’t work, due to a natural disaster or other cause, ham radio operators will be there and on the air,” said Moore.
For more information about R3EMCOMM, email them at r3emcomm@gmail.com or join them every Wednesday on the air at 8 p.m. at 147.030 + PL 79.7 Transmit Only.
Book Barn open house
The Book Barn would like to extend an invitation to come by this Saturday (April 24) for an open house. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (not noon as mentioned in last week’s paper). Snacks will be available as well as an opportunity to discuss volunteer opportunities.
As usual, the Book Barn offers a unique collection of fiction, history, art, classics, biographies, gardening books, CDs, and DVDs at great prices. All proceeds go to the Rappahannock Public Library.
