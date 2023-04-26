Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Rapp Farmers Market is back at new location
The Rappahannock Farmers Market is returning on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sperryville Schoolhouse connected to The Black Twig diner, located 12018 Lee Hwy.
The market will be a hybrid model, combining pre-order from participating vendors with traditional on site sales. Bean Hollow Grassfed's market site sales will be sausages, and ground beef, lamb and pork. For greater meat selection, pre-order at our website or visit our FarmStore at 15 Over Jordan Farm Ln. in Flint Hill.
Rapp students to take part in SperryFest
The SperryFest Organizing Committee announced Rappahannock’s schools and students will be involved in this year’s SperryFest.
Belle Meade Montessori School returns for a second year as a “Duck Sponsor” of SperryFest and will have a table in the street festival to welcome festival goers and share their work at Belle Meade.
The Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) varsity Girls Basketball state champions, the Lady Panthers, will lead the kid’s parade and start the kid’s duck dash race of hand painted ducks at 2:00 pm. They will also award prizes at the winner’s circle.
The RCHS Varsity Cheer squad will join the SperryFest Street Festival with a bake sale and face painting to raise money for new uniforms.
The RCHS Ski and Snowboarding Club will support SperryFest as Parking Heroes to ensure a safe and efficient parking process for everyone attending the event.
Students from Wakefield Country Day School, Belle Meade Montessori School, and RCHS will serve as duck chasers and catchers to ensure every duck has a fair race and that each and every duck is captured and returned to their duck home to prepare for next year’s race. Other students will provide entertainment and support through the event.
Castleton Fire Company to host blood drive
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, April 30, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. a 593 Castleton View Rd. in Castleton. Each donor will receive a free lunch.
“CCVFC is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said EMS Chief Jacqui Howington. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
Castleton Fire Chief John Howington said, “We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online.
If it’s summer, it’s time for Kitty Keyser’s inspiring day camp
Coming up in July and August, Kitty Keyser is offering two sessions of her long-running — and inspirational — Children’s Summer Garden Day Camp.
At this Waldorf-inspired camp for girls and boys ages 4 to 12, students will explore their creativity and athletic ability through dance, movement, drama, sound, song, cooking, arts and crafts, storytelling, cooperative games and short hikes.
Summer Garden Day Camp 1: July 17-21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington. Guest artist Maureen Day and assistant/baker Ellie Henze will join Keyser.
Summer Garden Day Camp 2: July 31-Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hearthstone, Sperryville. Guest artist Janet Kerig will join Keyser.
For more information, contact Kitty at 540-675-1940 or kittykellerkeyser@gmail.com The cost is $350 per camper; $175 per additional sibling. Some scholarships are available.
Shenandoah Soirée returns, this year at Seven Islands Wildlife Refuge
Celebrate the spring season with locally sourced hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, and a special guest speaker from Shenandoah National Park at an event that helps support our cherished national park next door.
The Shenandoah National Park Trust, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization and an official philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, will hold the Soirée on Sunday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Soirée guests are also invited to a special guided bird walk at Seven Islands in Woodville, home to great blue herons, belted kingfishers, and numerous species of ducks and other waterfowl. This additional ticketed event features a two-mile, two-hour stroll around the lake led by some of Rappahannock’s top birding experts.
To buy tickets and for more information, including sponsorship opportunities, go to www.snptrust.org/event/shenandoah-soiree/.
Rapp resident’s art on display at George Mason’s Hylton Arts Center
Rappahannock artist Patricia Underwood is exhibiting a range of recent works at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The solo show entitled “Signs and Symbols runs” April 18 through June 10.
Underwood’s art employs creative mixed media materials and her own unique symbols. Throughout her career, she has incorporated and developed these symbols into distinct series of artworks related to communication and conflict, and most recently to trees and their relationship to humans and climate change. She has shown nationally and internationally. Her studio and home are in Castleton. She is represented by Haley Fine Art.
The exhibit is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
The Stitch Clique | April 27 and every Thursday in May, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 87 Ballina Lane, Amissville: Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others. RSVP limited space.
Conversations | Tuesday, May 2, 10:30 a.m. | Rappahannock County Public Library. Topic: Open discussion. Contact Danny at rapplander@gmail.com to RSVP.
Spanish Conversations | Tuesday, May 2, 5 p.m.: Contact Tacman@gmail.comfor location. Come chat in Spanish with others who love the language.
Life Stories | Tuesday, May 2, 2 p.m. | Via Zoom. Write and share your stories. Open to new participants.
Manage Your Landscape | Wednesday, May 3, 2 p.m. | Rappahannock County Park. Clifton Institute’s Marie Norwood discusses native plants and invasive management using the park as an example.
Walk And Talk | Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 a.m | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Ave. Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com for details.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org