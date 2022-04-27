Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at Skyward Cafe in Flint Hill for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Fodderstack 10-k Classic (already!?) returns
The Fodderstack 10-k Classic — a Rappahannock tradition now in its 44th year — returned Saturday. The event arrived shortly after the 2021 race, which took place this past October after being delayed because of the pandemic.
Overall Male 10K Results:
Luke Ellis, Castleton — 37:38
Taylor Monroe, Henrico — 38:02
Chuck Love, Madison — 38:43
Overall Female 10K Results:
Jenna Chandler, Luray — 42:10
Emma Van Hook, Arlington — 46:30
Emily Hopely, Fredericksburg — 46:42
‘Cancer is messy’ to raise awareness, celebrate survivors
An upcoming event planned to take place at Eldon Farms on May 14 will raise awareness about childhood cancer and celebrate survivors of the illness and their families who so often fight alongside them.
The free event, dubbed “Cancer is messy,” will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and feature live music, games and a petting zoo, among other activities. It’s sponsored by the Rappahannock County Public Schools Future Farmers of America chapter and the Rappahannock County Lions.
Organizers, including the Genho family, whose daughter Anne suffers with cancer, are selling t-shirts to be worn at the event. They can be purchased online at https://forms.gle/CDzN5Wux4ZPBmE816 and https://www.bonfire.com/cancer-is-messyanneshirt/.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to various pediatric cancer nonprofits that have supported the Genho family over the last year since their daughter’s diagnosis.
Businesses of Rapp to hold networking event
An event sponsored by the Businesses of Rappahannock will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Rock, located 12567 Lee Hwy. in Washington. The event, which is the first of its kind in two years, marks a return to the organization's quarterly networking get-togethers.
During the meeting, the organization is expected to welcome new members and celebrate having survived the trials and tribulations of a pandemic. Wine and snacks will be provided. All businesses are invited and other guests are welcome.
County Park clean-up
Join members of the community in cleaning up the Rappahannock County Park on Friday, April 29. Tasks will include weeding, cutting and transplanting plants.
‘A Life of Sorrow’ to be performed at the county library
The Rappahannock County Library is presenting a performance of the one-man show
“A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley.”
The show, which is scheduled to take place May 7 at 1:30 p.m. is free to the public. The program, based on the life of singer songwriter Carter Stanley and his younger brother Ralph Stanley, uses a mix of storytelling and music to bring to life the saga of an Appalachian music treasure.
The show is the creation of Roanoke-based actor Gary Reid. A bluegrass enthusiast and historian for over 45 years, he is regarded as the foremost authority on the music of the Stanley Brothers. In 2009, Reid conceived the idea of putting together a one-man show about Carter Stanley.
As a long-time fan of the music of Carter and Ralph Stanley, Reid has spent years collecting memorabilia of the brothers and has all of their single and album releases as well as some 80 hours of live recordings and close to 500 photos. But, he said, “Can you ever have too much?”
Rappahannock elementary’s exterior gets beautification makeover
The exterior of Rappahannock County Elementary School has undergone a landscaping transformation. The project involved planting an array of native plants in an effort to beautify the entrance to the school. Additionally, an outdoor classroom, “the secret garden,” is being created on the far side of the playground.
The changes were made possible by the Rappahannock Friends and Lovers of Our Watersheds, or RappFLOW, which sponsored the installation by RC Garcia Landscaping, and Friends of the Rappahannock, who hired a professional landscape designer to create the plan.
The project was spearheaded by Piedmont School Board member Rachel Bynum, who also serves on the board of RappFLOW, along with Dr. Robin Bolt, executive director of administrative services for the schools. Additional volunteers, Laura Booth and Mary Bartlett, helped place the many plants.
Theater returns to Rapp schools with ‘Anastasia’
Under the bright stage lights, the Rappahannock County Public Schools Drama Club showed off their theatrical talents during the performances of Anastasia: The Musical on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. The audiences were wowed with lively, choreographed dances featuring the entire cast and beautiful vocal performances throughout, which culminated with a standing ovation.
Anastasia marks the first production since the pandemic and the debut of the school’s new director Henry Mason. He was assisted by Choreographer and Assistant Director Tanya Cox, Music Director, Assistant Director Breanna Leach, and Jordyn Beard.
The cast was comprised 19 high school students: Maeve Ciuba, Elias Genho, Elijah Lowe, Ava Genho, TJ Keane, Cassia Gainer, Faith Beck, Savannah Loving, Daniel Garcia, Lily Jenkins, Katelyn Compton, Hayden Watson, Emily Matthews Maestri, Liberti Sell, Abby Atkins, Raleigh Keys, Carlos Flores, Lilly Grimsley, and Natalie Campbell. RCES student, Adele Genho, played Little Anastasia. The crew consisted of Michael Newman (lights), Hugh Garner (lights), Allison Wharton (sound), Samantha Roberts (stage crew), Laina Moore (stage crew), Natalya White (stage crew), Camden Shanks (set design), Laina Moore (set design), and Gabbi Porras (set design).
- Holly Jenkins, Rappahannock County Public Schools Public Relations & Digital Communications Officer