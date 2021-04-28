T-Mobile active in Sperryville
As of this week, T-Mobile is providing cell coverage from the Sperryville Tower, joining Verizon. County Administrator Garrey Curry tells the Rappahannock News that the service is very fast, with possible download speeds of 179 mbps and upload speeds of 31 mbps.
PATH Foundation awards $1.2M in Flexible Funding
On Monday the PATH Foundation announced the recipients of its 2021 Flexible Funding grant. According to the foundation, more than $1.2 million in funding has been awarded to 38 organizations in the region.
“Rather than our traditional annual grant cycles, this year we pivoted to Flexible Funding to provide programmatic and general operations funds to address the continuing need our community faces after enduring more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christy Connolly, President and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “We believe these grants will empower our grantees to work towards their missions, and make this a great place to live, work, play and grow — for everyone.”
The Rappahannock County-based organizations that have been awarded grant funding include: The Benevolent Fund, Family Futures, Foothills Forum, the Rapp Center for Education, the Rappahannock Food Pantry and Rapp at Home.
All grantees have either overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH’s priority areas. In addition, all grantees demonstrated their alignment with the mission and values of the foundation.
For a full list of Flexible Funding recipients and to learn more about the PATH Foundation and its grants and programs, please visit www.pathforyou.org.
Village Croquet in Sperryville on Saturday, May 1
The Sperryville Community Alliance is hosting a “Village Croquet” tournament this Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the River District by Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. Grab a friend and/or family members and come on out for a round or two of Village Croquet for only $5 per person, per time slot. Food and drinks will be available for sale. We encourage everyone to bring lunch and enjoy a picnic at the confluence of the North and South Branches of the Thornton River.
This tournament is planned to harken back to simpler days in the community when family and friends would get together for a match of croquet in Sperryville. COVID-19 has reduced the number of community events including the annual SperryFest, so the Alliance is working to organize smaller events this year to bring the community together in a safe and friendly way. This event is open to everyone.
To schedule your match, simply visit www.sperryfest.org/play and reserve your time. Hope to see you at Village Croquet!
Because We Have Music
Kid Pan Alley’s “Because We Have Music” free live stream concert series celebrates its first anniversary on Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m. with harmonica master Howard Levy of the Flecktones, Billy Jonas and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. It’s got all the charm and intimacy of a house concert, just that everyone is in their own house. RSVP at kidpanalley.eventbrite.com.
Going for a hike? Plan ahead and prepare
Don’t want to wait in long lines at park entrance stations? Buy your entrance pass or annual park pass ahead of time by visiting recreation.gov. Park fees help to rehabilitate historic structures, maintain trail networks, support ranger programs and care for Shenandoah’s abundant natural resources.
And before you head out for a hike, don’t forget the essentials:
Check the weather forecast. Conditions can change quickly in the mountains and temperatures can be 10 to 20 degrees cooler at higher elevations than in the foothills.
Wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and don’t forget to pack a rain jacket.
Before you go, tell someone where you plan to go. Cell phone service in Shenandoah National Park is unreliable.
Bring atrail map. Consider in advance whether the trail you plan to take is appropriate for everyone in your group, including children and pets.
Pack snacks and plenty of water for everyone in your group, including pets! The park recommends bringing one quart of water per hour if you’re hiking on a hot day.
Carry a first aid kit. Slips, trips, falls and scrapes can happen any time to even the most experienced hiker.
Carry a flashlight or a headlamp. Even if you aren’t expecting to be out past dark, plans can change.
Consider packing a whistle. If you or one of the members of your hiking group gets separated, using a whistle can be a great way to let someone know where you are.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.