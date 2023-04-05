County schools to receive radio amplifiers for improved emergency services connection
The Board of Supervisors on Monday approved $102,000 from the county’s general fund to install bi-directional amplifier systems at the Rappahannock County elementary and high schools to improve coverage of fire and rescue company’s portable radios.
The public safety radio system used by Rappahannock County law enforcement and fire and rescue is serviced by towers in Culpeper and Fauquier counties. The two public school buildings, which are located relatively far away from the towers, have limited portable radio coverage because of the location and heavier construction of the buildings.
This new system will improve the connection of the county’s portable radio system.
Fire and rescue sees busy weekend in Rappahannock
Fire and rescue companies in Rappahannock County received 24 emergency calls in 27 hours last weekend amid extremely high winds. Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief David Jarrell said his company’s response was “seamless.”
This response is a notable shift for a company that has been in turmoil since 2015 — the company only recently began operating under an EMS license after it was revoked about a year ago because the company failed to meet EMS standards. Jarrell is one member of a board of directors that was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in January, effectively removing the former leadership from their positions.
Jarrell said a majority of the calls were in response to downed power lines and trees. He said company 4 responded to calls where there were active power lines laying across people’s property. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said the Public Safety Committee will review the issue of downed power lines at their next meeting.
Several residents thanked the Flint Hill fire company during public comment, saying this response is a welcome change for a company that previously struggled with personnel and staffing volunteers.
Appointment to Water and Sewer Authority
The Board of Supervisors appointed Hampton resident William Lloyd to the Sperryville Water and Sewer Authority in a 3-2 vote. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Donehey, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson and Stonewall Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted in favor of Lloyd. Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted against the appointment after Smith spoke in favor of another applicant.
Lloyd will serve as the citizen representative to the body, filling a vacancy and finishing the remainder of the term until July 2024. The other applicant, Piedmont resident Duane Siler, has applied to serve on the authority before, but has not yet been appointed to fill a vacancy.
