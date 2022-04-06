Food Pantry benefit dinner returns
“Escape…to the Caribbean” and help the Rappahannock Food Pantry. This year’s benefit — the first since the pandemic — channels tropical vibes with beach-themed food, drinks and music. No plane trip required: Chuck and Dee Akre will host the event at Mount Prospect, their Washington property.
Tickets are $100 per person and
can be purchased online at www.rappahannockpantry.org or by calling 540-987-5090.
County to hold budget public hearing
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to begin advertising for public hearings on the draft of the proposed budget.
After the public hearings take place, the Board will consider input and formally adopt a budget and tax rate. The tax rates cannot be adopted at a rate higher than what is advertised for a public hearing, according to county documents.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said while she supports holding public hearings, she does not support the budget in its current form, saying she doesn’t support additional revenue on personal property.
“I really do appreciate the time and effort that staff and the Commissioner of Revenue and treasurer put in to craft this budget, but I just can't support it with the additional revenue on personal property that we still show in the budget this year, so I just say that for the record,” Smith said.
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham proposed changes to the county’s current programs for tax relief for elderly and disabled homeowners. She said the program currently serves about 70 people who are 65 and older and/or are permanently or totally disabled.
Graham said she wants to widen the scope of who this program can serve and make it more equitable, saying she’s had to turn away people whose income or net worth is slightly over what the program allows for assistance. This would be done by developing and implementing a scale for tax relief based on income and net worth level.
The Board did not take any immediate action on Graham’s proposal, but will look for input at public hearings.
Ron vs. Ron standoff
Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Ron Makela confronted Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier during a public comment portion at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, addressing claims Frazier made about the BZA at March’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Last month, Frazier attended a BZA public hearing for a dog training facility, and after questioning Makela’s authority for having an attorney present, Frazier was told to “sit down” because his comments were not relevant to the hearing. Following the altercation, Frazier said during a Board of Supervisors meeting that he would write a letter to a Circuit Court judge about Makela’s behavior at the public hearing, and said all BZA members should have formal training.
On Monday, Makela confronted Frazier, saying he did complete the formal training and so have most members of the BZA, and Frazier’s “uncontrolled tirade” interrupted the public hearing. Makela provided the Rappahannock News with a certificate he received upon completion of the training program.
Frazier interrupted Makela’s comment, calling them falsehoods, and Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey told Makela that his comment could not single out a member of the body and had to address the entire body.
“At this meeting, the members of the BZA were accused of being the worst members that have been with service for 40 years,” Makela said. “... We take our job very seriously. The members take the time to do their homework every item that comes before us. We conduct our meetings according to the local and state code. We make our decisions based on applicable codes, not who's making the application.”
Fireworks ordinance advances
The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Monday to discuss the current fireworks ordinance after residents near Amissville reportedly heard fireworks for six hours straight on March 26.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s office and a nearby fire and rescue department were notified before the fireworks began, but Curry said he did not forward that information to the rest of the Board.
The Board authorized Curry to work with the county attorney in an “expeditious manner” to bring back a draft ordinance for review at the body’s May meeting to address the permitting process.
Paved roads?
Residents of Rappahannock County may start to see yellow signs on some roads that read, “This road is being considered to receive a hard surface.”
As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Secondary Six Year Plan (SSYP), the body needs to identify secondary roads that would be appropriate to include in a project at the tail end of the six-year plan.
On May 2, the Board will hold public hearings on potentially paving some roads in the county, including Turkey Ridge Road starting at the Culpeper line, Swindler Hollow Road, Sycamore Ridge Road and two sections of Gid Brown Hollow Road.
The Blue Ridge Chorale
The Blue Ridge Chorale will be participating in the Give Local Piedmont campaign. Information is on the Blue Ridge Chorale (BRC) Fundraising page on its website at Fundraising Project – Spring 2022 – Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper (brcsings.com)
The Blue Ridge Chorale’s spring concert on Sunday, May 22 at 3:30 at the Culpeper Baptist Church.
Rapp Plant Sale returns to Waterpenny
Waterpenny Farm is hosting its 21st Rappahannock Plant Sale on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's vendors include Hill House Native Plant Nursery with a selection of natives, Blue Ridge Botanicals with herbs, flowers, and native plants as well, Eastwoods Farm with Japanese Maples, Gingkos, and dwarf conifers.
Waterpenny Farm will have a stand with its vegetable, herb, and flower plants, and Rappahannock County High School will have their own student-grown plants for sale. Rappahannock Nature Camp will have kids' activities and information, and the Friends of the Rappahannock will have information on their community events and services, including River cleanups and plantings, as well as trees grown at their new nursery.
‘Adventures in Color and Travel’ at Middle Street Gallery
The Middle Street Gallery in the Town of Washington will hold an exhibition of works, titled Adventures in Color and Travel, by the photographer Paulo Neuhaus, from April 8 to May 15. The artist will be at the gallery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 9 and 30. Other members of the arts cooperative will show works there as well.
In other news, the gallery, a non-profit artists co-operative, is sad to report that the building that it has occupied for many years has been sold and must be vacated by the end of June. Members are searching for a new location.
The Middle Street Gallery began life in 1981 in the Clopton House across from its present location. In 1983, the founder, Dan Lewis, moved the gallery and his framing shop across the street to its present location next to The Inn at Little Washington, to a building that dates to the 1740s and is thought to be the oldest building in the town.
The gallery, middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is open Fri., Sat., and Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
— Gary Anthes