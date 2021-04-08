Local artist solo show
If you’re in Alexandria in April or May, stop in at the Athenaeum Gallery in Old Town to see Rappahannock artist Patricia Underwood’s solo exhibition. Opening today, Thursday, April 8, the show will run through May 16 with socially-distanced meet-and-greets scheduled April 10, May 1, and May 15. An artist talk will be held via Zoom on May 15.
Underwood’s exhibit, titled “Trees/Humans: Life in the Balance” includes images of ancient trees taken on her travels. “Struck by their beauty, resilience and long record of survival, her works ponder the stark contrast between humans’ invasive habitation of the planet and trees ‘give and take’ collaborative tenancy,” the gallery wrote in a press release.
“This series was inspired by reading ‘The Overstory’ by Richard Powers, ‘The Hidden Life of Trees’ by Peter Wohlleben and several other books that detail the sophisticated communication between trees and with their surrounding environment,” Underwood said. “They thrive by living collectively – a lesson we must learn if we hope to survive the challenges of the climate crisis.”
Sperryville Cleanup
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) will host its annual Sperryville Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This year’s clean-up is sponsored by the Friends of the Rappahannock, RappFLOW and Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection. The SCA invites all to meet at the field next to the Headmaster's Pub’s parking lot at 9 a.m. for distribution of gloves, tools, bags and assignments (and coffee!).
The clean-up will be a COVID-friendly Earth Day-related event with social distancing, fresh air, and mask-wearing by participants. This year, the SCA plans to focus on three goals: (1) maintaining the growing network of walking trails in and around Sperryville, (2) picking up litter along Sperryville’s scenic local roads, and (3) cleaning out debris and invasive species along the Thornton River. If enough volunteers participate, they hope to clean all the way to Skyline Drive.
To recommend a local road for clean-up or to volunteer as a clean-up captain to lead a group, please email us at info@sperryfest.org. The County of Rappahannock and the Virginia Department of Transportation at Flatwood are generously supporting this activity with equipment and trash pick-up.
Questions? Please contact any member of the Sperryville Community Alliance or email us at info@sperryfest.org. To sign-up for occasional email updates, please visit www.sperryfest.org.
Underwood is represented by Haley Fine Art in Sperryville
For more information about the exhibition, visit https://www.nvfaa.org/, contact Veronica at 703-548-0035 or veronica@nvffa.org or contact the artist, Patricia Underwood, at punderwd@rcn.com.
‘Funding our future’
Join the Headwaters Foundation next Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. for a community conversation which will focus on “the critical importance of strong public schools to the local community” and explore opportunities for funding excellence at Rappahannock County Public Schools.
“What difference would it make if we didn’t have the school system in Rappahannock County? What happens when rural schools get consolidated?”
That’s the million-dollar question that the Headwaters Foundation and Rappahannock County Public Schools are hoping to answer in their series of virtual community conversations about the schools called “Funding Our Future.”
“When you lose your school system, you lose your community,” said Missy McCool, a member of the Headwaters Foundation Board. “So you lose your teachers, you lose your coaches, you lose your administrators, you lose your educators. And you don’t have them as neighbors anymore, and people don’t move into your community because of your schools. So your population ages and you lose your next generation of neighbors … so you kind of cease to be a community when you lose your public schools.”
To learn more or to acquire the Zoom link for any of these meetings, please email Lynnie Genho, Headwaters Executive Director at director@headwatersfdn.org, or telephone the Headwaters office at (540) 227-5071.
Unemployment up in last week of March
New unemployment filings in Rappahannock more than doubled last month, from five new filings in the first week of March to 13 new filings in the week ending March 27. Continued filings also rose throughout March, from 25 at the beginning of the month to 31 continued filings by March 27.
Statewide, the Virginia Employment Commission reported: “For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 57,072, which was a 2.0% decrease from the previous week, but 15,245 higher than the 41,827 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
“Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation/food service, administrative and waste services, retail trade, and healthcare/social assistance industries. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.