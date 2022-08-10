Gay Street Gallery reception
Ruthie Windsor-Mann, who now lives and keeps her studio just outside Little Washington, is acclaimed by critics for her technique and use of light and color, this series of paintings focuses on the world outdoors, including landscapes of Rappahannock County and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Shown here is "Hilltopper" (oil on panel, 18x36). This is Windsor-Mann’s third show at Gay Street Gallery.
Public electric vehicle charging station may come to Washington
Washington Town Council is exploring the possibility of installing an electric vehicle charger near the post office located on Warren Avenue, which could promote a reduction of carbon emissions in Rappahannock County while also netting the town additional tax revenue.
Member Brad Schneider has been in communication with California-based charging station provider ChargePoint for the town to potentially purchase and install a unit. Under a ChargePoint plan, the town would receive 90% of revenue generated from drivers recharging their vehicles, which is often significantly cheaper than fuel.
Schneider is also trying to make contact with other charging station providers to explore other options.
“I’m thinking that there are a lot of people who are going up to [Shenandoah National Park] who may start running out of juice on their way back down,” Catlin said of the prospect of installing a station.
If a station is installed, it will be added to the U.S. Department of Energy’s map of all charging stations across the nation. While it would not be the first station installed in the town, it would be the only one intended for public use.
Both The Inn at Little Washington and the Foster Harris House bed and breakfast both have private Tesla charging stations for guests, according to the federal government’s database. Out in the county closer to the park, Off the Grid has a Tesla charging station outside the restaurant. Despite the branding, Tesla stations are often compatible with other electric car makes and models from other manufacturers.
Flower show celebrating zinnias comes to Culpeper
The Culpeper Garden Club is hosting a National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show at Culpeper United Methodist Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.15. The show is free and open to the public.
The theme of this year's flower show, 'The Last of the Summer Wine,' will have a special emphasis on Zinnias for their endless blooms. There are sure to be numerous entries of other summer favorites gathered from club member's gardens — sunflowers, chrysanthemums and dahlias, to name just a few. Attendees will enjoy seeing fabulous floral arrangements showcasing the artistic talents of club members. The designs will incorporate flowers and plant material found in the everyday garden to the exotic.
The Culpeper Garden Flower Show is a wonderful opportunity to mix and mingle with club members, to learn more about the joy of gardening, floral design and the Club's many contributions to the community.
Wakefield school to require seniors to take finance class
Starting this fall, instructors at Wakefield Country Day School are offering a new required, semester-long finance class for all seniors to complete before graduation.
The class will be taught by Head of School Paul Larner and Katie Hill, according to a news release from the school. "Learning basic finance is important because it's a skill necessary for life,” Larner said. ”To me, finance and investing are no different than History or English. Without some basic education in these areas, you enter the adult world distinctly disadvantaged."
Larner once owned a chain of car washes he built from the ground up. "Those car washes paid for my children's education," he said. Larner received his B.A. from Haverford College, graduating with honors, his M.A. with distinction from the University of London, and then he attended the University of Virginia where he received his J.D.
With over thirty years of real estate experience as an entrepreneur, real estate attorney, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer in public and private real estate companies, Mr. Larner is looking forward to sharing this expertise with WCDS students.
Hill, a graduate of James Madison University, brings a fresh perspective to students as someone who worked at Freddie Mac during the 2008 financial crisis and, more recently, as a small business owner.
Larner and Hill hope to take students on field trips for experiential learning opportunities, visiting potential investment sites like the Post Office in Flint Hill, River District Arts Center, and other parcels of land for sale in Rappahannock County. Then, together as a class, they will discuss whether these real estate investments could be profitable or not.
Night sky festival at Shenandoah returns
Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from Aug. 19-21. Rangers and guest speakers will present a variety of programs at sites throughout the park focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents and the importance of dark night skies.
Guest speakers presenting will include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and amateur astronomer Rich Drumm. These programs are sponsored by Delaware North, the park concessioner.
Other activities include special Ranger-led talks, discussions, children’s activities, and telescope/night sky viewings. Programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.1), Skyland Amphitheater (mile 42.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51), Big Meadows (mile 51), and Loft Mountain Amphitheater (mile 79.5).
All programs are free. No reservations are needed, but park entrance fees apply. Participants should be weather-prepared and bring a flashlight with a red filter. The complete program schedule can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm