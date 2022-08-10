Gay Street Gallery reception

Ruthie Windsor-Mann, who now lives and keeps her studio just outside Little Washington, is acclaimed by critics for her technique and use of light and color, this series of paintings focuses on the world outdoors, including landscapes of Rappahannock County and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Shown here is "Hilltopper" (oil on panel, 18x36). This is Windsor-Mann’s third show at Gay Street Gallery. 

The Culpeper Garden Club's 'The Last of the Summer Wine,' flower show will place an emphasis on Zinnias for their endless blooms.
Head of School Paul Larner and Katie Hill are teaching a new semester-long finance class to all seniors.

