‘Meet the Teacher Day’ sparks joy in students
The school hallways were bustling once again as RCPS welcomed students and families for Meet the Teacher Day on Monday, Aug. 9. Warm embraces, high fives, and smiles were exchanged as students excitedly reunited with classmates and were greeted by teachers and administrators.
At the elementary school, families were able to visit the new Fit Kids Clinic and learn more about the new school-based, telehealth visits offered through Valley Health. Additionally, families were treated to ice cream from Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Culpeper, which was provided by the Headwaters Foundation.
At the high school, eighth-grade students engaged in a mock school day experience during orientation. Both schools were filled with laughter and excitement for the upcoming year, which starts on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Job Fair to be held at Laurel Ridge’s Fauquier Campus
The Fauquier County Economic Development Department, along with LFCC Workforce Solutions and Virginia Career Works, are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 8, between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the Laurel Ridge Community College Fauquier Campus located at 6480 College Rd. in Warrenton.
The groups are seeking employers with positions that need to be filled within 30 to 45 days of the event, and will engage in advertising efforts, such as posting on social media. Participation is free, and all industries are welcome.
To register, complete the form that can found at https://forms.office.com/r/ubWnShgHfG
Job seekers are encouraged to attend the event. Any questions can be directed to Donna Comer dcomer@lfcc.edu or 540-351-1044.
‘Growing Up Black in Rappahannock’ event to be held in September
Nan Butler Roberts, a local social justice organizer, is giving a talk on Aug. 18 titled “Growing Up Black in Rappahannock.” The event, presented by nonprofit Rapp at Home, is open to the whole community for free and will be held via Zoom. Registration is required prior to Aug. 17, the day Zoom login information will be sent out.
Roberts will be accompanied in her talk by William “Willie Lee” L. Jackson, a Sperryville native now residing in Silver Spring, Maryland. He's a first cousin of James Russell, who wrote several books about growing up in Rappahannock County and lived in Sperryville as a child and in retirement.
Also planned to speak is Col. Samuel Glasker, native of Woodville who now resides in Michigan. Glasker attended Scrabble School, and completed high school at George Washington Carver Regional High School in Rapidan, and completed his undergraduate degree at Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) in Petersburg.
After a career in the military, he’s been involved in numerous community, religious and civic activities over the years. He was the 2016 recipient of the “DreamKeeper” award presented during Rappahannock County’s Martin Luther King observance.
Roberts will interview her guests about their experiences growing up in Rapp, leaving the county to pursue careers, and coming back. Nan also grew up here in the middle of integration back in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
“Lt. Col Glasker has great recollections of the people, places, and times” in Rapp when he was growing up here, Roberts said. Both of her guests were friends of her father’s and still know a lot of people in the county. Russell wrote books about Rappahannock and has a direct link to somebody who was a slave in the county.
Triad ‘Lunch & Learn’ series to help older adults plan for longer life, avoid misinformation
Aging Together is partnering with Triad to host a free “Lunch and Learn” virtual series to help older adults navigate the challenges of longer life and planning for life after death. The series will begin on Sept. 2 with a webinar about the challenges of medication and drug interactions, missed dosage, and recalled drug issues.
The goal of the series is to help draw attention to potential deception and cons that can impact financial security. Triad is an organization made up of law enforcement, older adults, and community groups, where they work together to promote older adult safety and crime prevention.
The six-session series will begin in September and run until the end of the year. All programs will start at 12 p.m. and last one hour.
For more information on future sessions or to register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.