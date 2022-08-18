Headwaters to replace annual dinner with ‘Harvest Festival’ fundraiser
The Headwaters Foundation has planned a more modestly priced festival to replace its annual “Taste of Rappahannock” fundraising dinner in an effort to include more families and children at the event that’s expected to help the education nonprofit raise money.
The new event, the “Headwaters Harvest Festival,” will be held at Eldon Farms
on Saturday, Oct 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and features food, drinks, music, crafts, a petting zoo and an antique tractor and vehicle show.
“The Harvest Festival is the result of many conversations Headwaters has engaged in
over the last several years” Headwaters’ Executive Director Brittany Dwyer said in a statement.
“The pandemic gave us an unexpected opportunity to assess where we were as an
organization, and where we hoped to be in the future.”
Dwyer also said that the festival marks a reflection of Headwaters’ renewed commitment to its core values — building a community that is committed to supporting Rappahannock County’s children. This year marks the nonprofit's 25th anniversary.
“Over the last several years, many of us have participated in community events like ‘SperryFest,’ ‘Christmas in Little Washington,’ and the recent ‘Cancer is Messy’ event held at Eldon Farms, and have been pleased to see people from throughout the county coming together to enjoy each other’s company,” Headwaters’ Board Chair Gary Aichele said in a statement. “We hope Headwaters’ Harvest Festival will offer a new opportunity for folks to get together, one that will provide Headwaters with the opportunity to connect with people in our community in a fun, relaxed, informal setting.”
Headwaters’ Deputy Director of Programs Lacey Jenkins said in a statement that the community has enthusiastically responded to the replacement of the fundraising dinner with the festival. “We are very encouraged by the level of community support for the Harvest Festival, and the number of sponsorships that we’ve already received,” Jenkins said. “We hope we can count on everyone to support this new event as generously as they supported the Taste of Rappahannock in past years!”
The Taste of Rappahannock dinner had been canceled for the past two years amid the pandemic.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free. After Sept. 18, all ticket prices will increase by $5.
To purchase tickets to the Headwaters Harvest Festival, learn more about the event, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities and how to volunteer, visit Headwaters’ website at www.headwatersfdn.org, email Headwaters at info@headwatersfdn.org or call (540) 227-5170.
Pesticide collection program coming to the Co-op
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is coming to the CFC Farm and Home Center in Sperryville on Sept. 6 to collect unwanted and outdated pesticides from Rappahannock County residents.
The Pesticide Collection Program program, being held in Rappahannock at 12645 Lee Hwy., is for the disposal of pesticides currently stored by agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and homeowners.
Permitted are agricultural pesticides, commercial pesticides, homeowner pesticides, weed and feed pesticide dilutions. Medical waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, tires, biological waste, contaminated waste, paint, oil, rinsate, fertilizer and batteries are all not accepted.
Tonight in Sperryville: Mandalele
Mandalele, a lively folk-rock group of singer-songwriters from Rappahannock County, will take the stage tonight (Aug. 18) at 6 p.m. It’s the third of four performances in the Sperryville Summer Concert Series, presented by Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance.
Mandalele features Lorraine Duisit on mandola, guitar and bass guitar; Robert “Smiggy” Smith on guitar; Wendi Sirat on ukulele and percussion; with special guests Evan Espinola on mandola and guitar, and Frances Miller on violin and hang drum.
The concerts are located near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. GPS address: 7 River Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
For more information, go to raac.org/sperryville-summer-concert-series/
Suit involving Town, local businesses goes to trial
The 2016 case of a Fairfax County woman suing White Moose Inn, The Town of Washington and a handful of other local businesses and individuals after she fell and injured herself while staying at the bed and breakfast is going to trial next week in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Stover alleged in the suit that she fell and severely injured her left foot and ankle while walking from the White Moose Inn parking lot toward Piedmont Avenue when she fell into a depression in the ground at the site of a culvert.
She alleged, among other things, that the town was negligent in her sustaining of injuries because Washington knew its sidewalks were in need of repair. Also named as defendants in the suit is The Inn at the Ridge and Abdo Development, among several others.
The town will be represented by Fairfax-based attorney Martin Schubert, according to Town Attorney Martin Crim. Schubert declined to comment.
Sperryville Rescue Squad sends off award-winning EMT
The Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad had a sendoff party last Wednesday for EMT Gus Garcia Prieto who is departing in from the squad to study nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University this fall.
Attending were his mother Estella and father Abdon, some family friends and members of the rescue squad.
Earlier this month, Garcia Prieto was awarded the “Outstanding Prehospital Provider” award from the Rappahannock EMS Council, beating out more than 3,000 other EMS personnel across the region for the distinction.
The Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock EMS Council serves Caroline, Colonial Beach, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as the independent city of Fredericksburg. Each agency within each member county and city submitted a nomination for who they believe is the best prehospital provider on staff.
Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2022 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Annual Awards Ceremony in November.