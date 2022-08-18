Rapp-18-web.jpg

Rappahannock County's Mandalele is performing in Sperryville tonight as part of the village's Summer Concert Series.

 Courtesy photo

Headwaters to replace annual dinner with ‘Harvest Festival’ fundraiser

The Headwaters Foundation has planned a more modestly priced festival to replace its annual “Taste of Rappahannock” fundraising dinner in an effort to include more families and children at the event that’s expected to help the education nonprofit raise money.

Rapp2-18-web.jpg

The Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad held a party for award-winning volunteer Gus Garcia Prieto, who is going to school to become a nurse.

