Local folk-rock trio to perform tonight
Mandalele, Rappahannock County’s folk-rock trio featuring Lorraine Duisit, Smiggy Smith, and Wendi Sirat with special guest Evan Espinola on saxophone and vocals, is scheduled to perform for the third concert of the Sperryville Summer Concert Series Thursday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the River District next to Copper Fox Antiques. The Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle will play during intermission.
The event is part of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance Sperryville Summer Concert Series. All of the series events offer free outdoor music featuring local artists. Concert goers are encouraged to join with blankets, low chairs, food and drink.
Organizers strongly encourage concertgoers to heed COVID-19 restrictions, including practicing social distancing and masking. Pets are recommended to be left at home. If that can’t be arranged, organizers ask that attendees leash their pet and sit on the periphery of the crowded seating area.
Free parking is available at Copper Fox Antiques at 7 River Lane. Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.
Castleton Fire Company receives grants
The Jesse and Rose Loeb Foundation of Warrenton recently announced a $50,000 grant awarded to the Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company (CCVFC) for a new emergency command utility vehicle. This vehicle will help Castleton fulfill its mission of saving lives and protecting the public in Rappahannock County with a fully equipped vehicle that can help in responding to complex life-threatening emergencies.
CCVFC was also the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the William and Mary Greve Foundation for a new ultra high-pressure fire suppression system 20gpm skid unit. This new piece of equipment will ensure that Castleton can efficiently extinguish vehicle and structure fires. It will reduce deployment time to allow the department to get on scene and flow water faster. Taking out far more fires with far less water. This unit also allows the department to use fewer personnel to operate it.
CCVFC is undergoing a transition with a resurgence in membership, including several new EMT trainees, firefighter trainees, and support members. With the new members and the support of local foundations, Castleton can continue to ensure the public’s safety as it has done since 1956.
CCVFC welcomes and is still in need of new members. EMTs and fire trainees are still urgently needed, and fundraisers, support staff are important for efficient operations. Free training and personal property tax waivers are available. Contact Castleton Fire Company if you are able to volunteer or can provide financial assistance.
The Castleton Community thanks the Jesse and Rose Loeb Foundation and the William and Mary Greve Foundation for their generous support.
— Ruth Welch
Fauquier Chamber hires a full-time executive director
A veteran business executive has returned to neighboring Fauquier County to lead the local Chamber of Commerce, according to Rappahannock resident Marianne Clyde, who chairs the chamber’s board of directors.
“After a year of dealing with the ups and downs of COVID, economic uncertainty and scrambling to adapt to changes, the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hiring of Alec Burnett as Executive Director, effective Sept. 1,” a news release issued Tuesday said.
“Alec’s roots run deep in Fauquier County,” said Clyde, Chair of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “He understands the unique and special gifts that Fauquier County has to offer. He is a strong advocate for business, which uniquely qualifies him to lead us into our next 100 years.”
Burnett has had a career at Hilton Hotels, where he served in several positions, including leading operations and brand strategy. A strong desire to serve the Fauquier County community brought him back home, where he served previously as general manager of Fauquier Springs Country Club, and COO, and as a Warrenton Town Council member.
“As the Executive Director,” Burnett said, “my primary responsibility is to lead the Chamber in providing our businesses the support and resources they need to succeed. This involves creating relationships with each of the industry segments present in Fauquier County to comprehensively understand the challenges and opportunities they face. Then, a strategy can be built that provides valuable services and resources from which each specific industry will benefit.”
Chair elect for 2022, Michelle Coe added, “As we continue to move though the pandemic, the Chamber’s Board of Directors has been fully engaged in finding ways to build resiliency — not only within the organization, but for Fauquier County businesses, as well. Engaging Alec Burnett is one step forward in a larger strategic plan to create the Chamber as a strong resource for the Fauquier Business Community.”