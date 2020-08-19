Painting the park
Speaking of artists, Shenandoah National Park has announced the selection of Susan Danko, a renowned contemporary landscape painter from Ohio, as its current Artist-in-Residence.
Susan’s artwork is about the contemporary environment and her personal experiences related to the changing landscape. She examines the power and fragility of nature while caught in its current state of environmental flux. In creating her work, she hopes to raise awareness, and inspire a greater respect for the outdoors.
Her residency will run through September 6.
Rapp tourism
The research department of the U.S. Travel Association (formerly known as TIA) each year determines the domestic travel expenditures for Virginia and its 133 counties and independent cities, including employment, payroll income, and state and local tax revenue directly generated by these expenditures.
Figures for 2018 have just been released by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, determining the following “Travel Economic Impacts” for Rappahannock County:
Employment: 204 (employment represents the estimates of direct travel-related employment in Rappahannock County).
Expenditures: $24.1 million (direct spending by travelers, including food, accommodations, auto, incidental purchases, recreation, travel generated tax receipts).
Payroll: $4.13 million (direct wages, salaries and tips corresponding to travel related employment).
Local tax receipts: $603,677 (local taxes generated, including county/town receipts from individual and corporate income taxes, sales, excise and gross receipts taxes, and property taxes).
State tax receipts: $1.08 million (state taxes generated, including corporate and individual income taxes, sales and gross receipts taxes, and excise taxes).
Artists’ relief
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is now accepting applications for the third round of its Artists' Relief Program, which offers awards of up to $500 to local artists, artisans, musicians, actors, and writers who have lost income as a result of the pandemic.
For more information about the program, and to submit an application, visit the RAAC website at: https://raac.org
Voting in November
Governor Ralph Northam this week announced proposals to expand access to voting for the November 3rd General Election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. Postal Service controversy.
“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must take additional steps to make it easier to vote, not harder,” he said. “With these measures, we will protect public health and ensure Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the November election. Whether you put your ballot in the mail or vote in-person, voting will be safe and secure in our commonwealth.”
The expanded access would include:
— Prepaid postage, setting aside $2 million for prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the election.
— Drop off boxes and drop off location, permitting localities to use drop boxes or implement drop off locations for voters who choose to vote absentee, under security standards to be set by the Virginia Department of Elections.
— Absentee cure process, ensuring voting rights are protected by allowing voters to fix an error on an absentee ballot. Currently, Virginians who make an error are not able to fix it and the ballot may be discarded. Many Virginians will be voting absentee for the first time this November, and this language will help ensure votes are counted.