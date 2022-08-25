Rappahannock artist wins national award for ‘Night Moves’ work
The Allied Artists of America hosted their 109th Juried Annual Exhibition where Rappahannock County resident Patton Wilson’s work, “Night Moves,” won the Gary T. Erbe Award. Award winner’s work will travel to the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio and be on display from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9.
“Night Moves” is an oil on panel and is characteristic of Wilson’s work. He paints in oil, egg tempera, watercolor and casein and is fascinated and dedicated to the “craft” of painting. He makes all his own panels, mixes and tubes his own paint and frequently builds his frames. He uses many techniques and materials from archaic recipes. He is not a photo realist but does work primarily from life using natural light. “Night Moves” is owned by collectors Jason and Beth Bauer; locally his work is handled by Haley Fine Art in Sperryville.
The Allied Artists of America was founded in 1911 in New York City. The goal of the foundation and its annual exhibitions is to further the cause of Contemporary American Artists. Wilson, an artist member of Allied, was previously one of 122 artists who were invited to exhibit their work at the Butler Institute with the exhibition traveling to eight other museums throughout America for three years. Wilson won the prestigious Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant that provides resources to emerging and established artists internationally.
Earlier in his career, Wilson was one of 20 artists invited by the FORBES family and American Artist to paint on the Forbes Ranch in Colorado with exhibitions following in California and New York. Wilson and his wife, Jane Bowling-Wilson, met in their high school art class and have lived and worked in Rappahannock County for over 40 years.
Dark Skies event this weekend
The Rappahannock County Park and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection on Saturday night is hosting a dark skies event with a presentation titled “The Color of Stars: How Astronomers Decode Starlight” by Milt Roney, a volunteer with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum who also works with the International Dark Sky Association.
Following Roney’s 7:45 p.m. presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to view the night sky, which is expected to have a new moon. The event marks the sixth of nine planned dark sky events at the park for this year.
Masking requirements return to indoor spaces in Shenandoah
Masks must now be worn in all Shenandoah National Park buildings as of Monday, a change made in response to what park officials said are high transmission rates in the area of the park.
“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high. The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status,” Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement. Park officials will reexamine the policy weekly as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community transmission levels are released and make adjustments accordingly.
All individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in
all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants, the park said in a news release.
Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face. Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves, and face shields do not meet the requirement, according to park officials.
Blue Ridge Chorale appoints new director
The Blue Ridge Chorale announced the appointment of a new director. Melanie Bolas, formerly the organization’s assistant director who served as a music teacher in Spotsylvania County, will now lead the group.
The Blue Ridge Chorale has been a community choir for more than 50 years. The group will begin its new season on Monday, Aug. 29. All interested singers are welcome to join for practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper. Registration for the fall singing season will be until Sept. 12 at http://brcsings.com/registration/ or registration can be done in person.
RCHS students learn about the body in presentation
Dr. Kathy Stewart and Gus Garcia of the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad spoke to 10 students in a Rappahannock County High School Class on medical terminology and body systems, taught by Rapp Center for Education Instructor Brandi Harrison.
Stewart is a retired oncologist, and Garcia, an award-winning EMT, is a graduate of RCHS and heading to Virginia Commonwealth University this week to study nursing. They discussed volunteer opportunities and related career paths, according to Kathleen Grove, a volunteer with the Rapp Center for Education.
Shenandoah artist-in-residence to demonstrate specialty painting in free event
Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence Ken Michael Heyman will hold a free plein air painting event at Jewell Hollow Overlook (mile 36.4 on Skyline Drive) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Heyman plans to show some of the paintings he has created in Shenandoah and will demonstrate the techniques and processes he uses to create his artwork. He will share how he would capture the landscape from Jewell Hollow Overlook’s views of the rolling hills of the Page Valley and the peaks of Neighbor Mountain and Leading Ridge.
“I prefer plein air painting, the act of painting outdoors, for the simple purity of the experience,” Heyman said in a statement. “Working directly on site in nature to capture the essence of the landscape forces spontaneity into the process, including the changing sun, wind, and weather.” He plans to share his paintings and experiences from the residency through his instagram account: @ken_hey_you.
Attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass. The park’s artist-in-residence program is funded through donations to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Conservation district offers free publication on extended grazing seasons
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, which includes Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, is offering print copies of “Extended Grazing and Reducing Stored Feed Needs, a Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative Publication,” for free to local landowners and land managers.
The publication, which argues for extending the grazing season, is available online at: www.culpeperswcd.org/wp-content/uploads/auburn-grazing-doc.pdf. Copies can also be received by contacting 540-825-8591.
Upcoming Old Hollow reunion
Residents of Old Hollow are holding a reunion on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Thornton Gap Regular Baptist Church in Sperryville located 262 Thornton Gap Church Rd. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish and come visit old friends. Contact 540-421-8489 with any questions.
Thanks to camp supporters
“We had a great time at the Children’s Summer Garden Camp!” Kitty Keyser told the Rapp News after seeing photos of her annual program in the Aug. 8 newspaper. But she wanted to make an important addition to the write-up: A big thank you to RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Art Fund for a grant that funded art supplies and student scholarships. And to Maureen Day and Ellie Henze for their assistance during camp. Plus, Trinity Church for the use of their building.
And we want to thank Kitty for once again leading an inspiring community event.