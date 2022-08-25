Rappahannock artist wins national award for ‘Night Moves’ work

The Allied Artists of America hosted their 109th Juried Annual Exhibition where Rappahannock County resident Patton Wilson’s work, “Night Moves,” won the Gary T. Erbe Award. Award winner’s work will travel to the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio and be on display from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9.

rapp-3-web.jpg

'Night Moves' by Rappahannock resident Patton Wilson won a national award.
Rapp_2-25-web.jpg

Dr. Kathy Stewart and Gus Garcia spoke to a Rappahannock County High School Class.

