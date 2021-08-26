Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. at Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everyone is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Cornhole in Castleton
Swing by the Castleton firehouse starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, for a cornhole tournament. The free event is sponsored by a PATH "Better Together” grant, but donations are welcome. Those interested are encouraged to come early for registration. Bring a partner or the host will pair contestants up.
RappCats urges adoptions in wake of pandemic shelter challenges
RappCats is urging community members to consider adopting or fostering a cat soon due to decreasing pet adoptions, coupled with a seasonal increase in animal intake when compared to 2020. Shelters across the country are experiencing these trends, a news release from the organization said.
While adoptions are down, the number of cats who need a new home is up. It’s also the height of kitten season, when most cats have their kittens and end up in shelters. Combined with pandemic-related challenges, many shelters and animal rescues are becoming overwhelmed, including RappCats.
The organization has taken in a higher-than-average number of homeless cats and kittens this summer. RappCats is also caring for a greater number of surrendered cats than usual.
To create space for all the animals, the organization is urging Rappahannock County residents to adopt.
Because of the pandemic, RappCats does not have regular hours, but will take visitor appointments any day, including weekends. Representatives are available during the day and early evening.
To adopt, foster or volunteer, residents can reach RappCats at 540-987-6050 or visit RappCats.org.
Flint Hill fire training was a success
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue did an amazing training on Saturday, Ashley Settle wrote to this newspaper. Company 4 bought a new (to them) set of Hurst tools; spreaders, cutters and rams. The car was donated by Big Mike's LLC.
Training was organized by Training Officer David Settle with the assistance of Chief Mike Williams and Assistant Chief Tim Bills. EMS Sargent Hunter Audlin assisted Williams with instructing the training.
All nine members who attended the training had the opportunity to get familiarized with new equipment. At the conclusion of this stage of training, the vehicle was set on fire to quickly and efficiently extinguish a vehicle fire.
The training even brought in some neighbors who wanted to watch the action, at a safe spectator distance of course.
Humidity, hot sunshine and heavy turnout gear made this experience even more realistic. At the conclusion of this day, the members were exhausted and extremely thankful for their lunch donated by Martin's of Front Royal.
The training was a huge success and another extrication experience will be done at the company's planned open house Oct. 2.
Higher fees in Shenandoah National Park?
Shenandoah National Park is asking for public input about three proposed fee increases and procedural changes:
Increase the campground nightly fee to $30 at all four campgrounds from the current $15/$20 charge. Fees for group campsites, which accommodate up to 25 people at some locations, are also proposed to increase to $75. The increased fees will provide needed revenue to maintain and improve campgrounds.
Implement a backcountry camping permit system that allows the park to track and understand backcountry use in a way that better protects the resource and provides an improved visitor experience. A fee-based online registration system through the recreation.gov website will allow users to plan their trip in advance with current information using a reliable system that will provide financial support for management of the Park’s backcountry. A fee ranging from $20 to $30 is likely to depend on the number of backcountry nights for each permit. Park staff are still working on the details of how the system will work from the users’ perspective and will continue to plan for an implementation date in late 2022 or early 2023.
Establish a pilot project for Old Rag Mountain visitor access through a new ticketing system at recreation.gov. The new system will require Old Rag users to get daily reservations in advance to help manage visitor use for most of the year. There will be a minimal ($1 to $2) processing fee during the pilot. Visitor use and expectations research indicates significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag at busy times. These studies indicate that managing total daily use during most of the year will improve visitor experience, reduce congestion and safety risks, and protect the rare ecological communities on the mountain. The majority of Old Rag users surveyed in 2019 supported a system to limit users to protect the environment or increase safety. The pilot is intended to test, evaluate, and adapt to a more permanent system (with a different use fee) in the future. The pilot ticketing is proposed to begin in March 2022.
To learn more about these proposals, the park will have a 90-minute virtual public presentation today (Thursday, Aug. 26) at 3 p.m. For a link to the presentation, vist https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FeeUpdate.