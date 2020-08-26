Fourth Estate Friday
Fourth Estate Friday is approaching once again.
Now, with most Rappahannock residents learning how to safely navigate their way through the pandemic, the Rappahannock News tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 28) at 9 a.m. will again welcome readers to its monthly “story conference,” held on the fourth (or in cases like tomorrow, the fifth) Friday of each month.
Host restaurant will be Off the Grid, 11692 Lee Highway in Sperryville, where complimentary coffee will be served in the establishment’s outdoor dining area along the banks of the Thornton River or under cover on the front porch, depending on the weather. Social distancing will be in place and all attendees are reminded to wear masks until properly seated.
We look forward to seeing everybody.
Mail-In Voting
If you are considering voting by mail, the process just got easier. Thanks to the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters of Virginia, the witness requirement has temporarily been suspended.
Ordinarily, mail-in ballots must be signed by a witness testifying to their authenticity, but this year voters won’t have to choose between their health and their right to vote. “Voting is essential to our democracy and should be safe and easy to do, even in a pandemic,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia. “Getting rid of the witness requirement is a simple way to keep absentee voters safe without sacrificing the safety of our election. No one should have to risk their health to vote.”
Due to U.S. Postal Service delays, voters are encouraged to request absentee or mail-in ballots as soon as possible. The last day to request a ballot is Oct. 23.
Annual Ride Goes Virtual
It has been a tough year so far, but one local non-profit organization is inspiring others to keep pedaling forward.
The Fauquier Free Clinic is dedicated to providing medical, dental and mental health care to the uninsured and Medicaid-insured individuals in Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties. To help support this mission and fund essential health care services the clinic hosts an annual fundraising event, known as the Rappahannock Rough Ride, which brings community members together for a one-day bike tour.
“Fundraising events and generous local donations are very important for us to continue our mission of service,” said the clinic’s Board President Caroline Riley.
But the health and well-being of the community will always be their first priority, so the clinic made the difficult decision to cancel the group bike ride this year. Instead, it will host a first-ever virtual ride so that participants can support the free clinic from anywhere, while keeping the community safe.
Here’s how it works: Riders can pick a challenge distance and register on bikereg.com for a fee of $25 (price includes a T-shirt). Participants are then challenged to grab a bike and visit a local trail, open back road, cycling studio or home gym and then log their miles between Sept. 14-19. Afterwards, they are invited to share their journey in the Virtual Rough Ride Facebook Group to see how their fellow riders are doing.
If you’d like to sign up for this year’s Virtual Rough Ride in support of the Fauquier Free Clinic, visit https://www.bikereg.com/virtual-rough-ride and join the “Virtual Rough Ride” Facebook group.
Not on Facebook? Participants can share their journeys by sending a message and/or photo to rob@fauquierfreeclinic.org and let them know if you’d like to be featured on social media postings.
Lions Club to hold online raffle
Another popular in-person Rappahannock charity event has been canceled due to COVID-19. This time it is the Lions Club Chilifest Cook-Off. The annual October event usually draws over 100 participants with chili recipes prepared by Lions’ members and local restaurants, and a grand raffle with up to $5000 awarded in cash prizes.
“Since the Chilifest is our primary fundraiser, we were disappointed to have canceled this year’s event, but given the ongoing situation with the virus, we had little choice,” said Lions’ President Garry Giebel. “On the bright side we are continuing with the raffle, albeit a virtual drawing via Zoom. One hundred fifty tickets will be sold at $100 each. Five tickets will be drawn with the winners each receiving $1,000. Those are rather good odds to win $1000,” he said.
Ticket holders can watch the drawing on Oct. 10, 2020 via the Zoom link posted on the Lion’s Facebook page. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly back into the Rappahannock community by supporting such programs as Band Boosters, Fire and Rescue Companies, Camp Fantastic and college scholarships.
Raffle tickets may be purchased from Lions’ Club members or by contacting Jim Manwaring at manwaringjim@gmail.com
Rapp At Home Approaches 200 Members
If the folks behind Rapp At Home didn’t prove their immeasurable value before COVID-19, they most certainly have done just that over the past few months.
“Prevented in large part from providing in-person rides and individual assistance, we turned to picking up and delivering food, medicine and essential supplies to people’s doors, helping to minimize the need for high-risk individuals to go to grocery stores or other public places,” they say in their mid-year report.
So far in 2020 the group says its volunteers have responded to over 370 calls and volunteers have donated more than 2,000 hours to making services available to those in need. With 190 members, Rapp at Home says “our village is growing.”
To learn more, visit https://www.rappathome.net/
‘Twindemic’?
Doctors are urging everyone this year to get seasonal flu shots to help lower the chances of a “twindemic” while the country continues to battle COVID-19.
Children ages six months to five years, adults over 50 and the immunocompromised are considered high-risk categories for flu and are urged especially to get flu shots.
So when should you get yours? Doctors say the best time to get vaccinated for the flu is sometime between September and October to have maximum efficacy during the worst months of the season (Nov.-Jan.).
And remember, wear face coverings and maintain social distance. The Centers for Disease Control say the same precautions that protect you and others against COVID-19 protect against other respiratory illnesses like the flu and the common cold.