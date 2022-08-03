Sperryville EMS provider wins regional award for outstanding service
Augustin Garcia Prieto of Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad last week was awarded the “Outstanding Prehospital Provider” award from the Rappahannock EMS Council, beating out more than 3,000 other EMS personnel across the region for the distinction.
“I’m extremely honored to have won the award. It was a shock to me, to be honest, that I got it … I put a lot of time and effort and I couldn’t have done it without the help of this agency,” Garcia Prieto said in an interview. “So, it’s a true honor to serve my community and to be recognized for it.”
The Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock EMS Council serves Caroline, Colonial Beach, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as the independent city of Fredericksburg. Each agency within each member county and city submitted a nomination for who they believe is the best prehospital provider on staff.
“We are extremely proud of all of our award winners,” Rappahannock EMS Council President Kevin Dillard said in a statement. “Our region has developed and trained a high level of skilled providers who are excelling in the EMS profession. We are producing and promoting providers who desire to grow upward in their skill level to improve the quality of care in the Commonwealth. It is an honor to recognize each of these winners for their exceptional performance and commitment to the communities they serve.”
Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2022 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Annual Awards Ceremony in November.
Middle Street Gallery reopens at new location with ‘Summer Dreams’
The Middle St. Gallery in Washington has moved and will begin its new life with an all-member show, “Summer Dreams,” from Aug. 5 through Labor Day, Sept. 5. In this show the 19 artists in the non-profit co-operative will consider the lazy, hazy, and not-so-crazy days of summer in Rappahannock County and a few points beyond.
The gallery, which has kept its name over several moves in 40 years, is now located on the lower level of 311 Gay St., the building where Tulas’ Restaurant and Bar was formerly located in the Town of Washington, with an entrance on Main Street. The gallery moved after the Middle Street property that previously housed it was purchased by The Inn at Little Washington in March, forcing organizers to vacate its namesake location in recent months.
At the new show, Thomas Spande will offer a rich, summer-lush painting of the Hazel River with “a verdant riverbank with a small frog perched and observing nature in its transformations and subtleties.” Meanwhile, Cathy Suiter ventures farther west, to the Shenandoah River, where she offers an oil painting with a view across the river to Springtime trees on the opposite bank. “Spring is the dream of Summer,” she said.
Phyllis Northup also likes water and is showing a painting of two inverted canoes by a lake. “Floating down a river, swimming or paddling a canoe or kayak on a mountain lake, or just relaxing by a pond or creek, all are things summer dreams are made of,” she said.
Photographers Susan Raines and Jo Levine take us far from Virginia, Raines with a view of a lush summer garden in New Orleans and Levine with a pair of views of “gently undulating green hills of the Palouse Country in Washington State, with a soft, dreamlike quality.”
Perhaps nothing in art is as dream-like as softly colored and diffusely detailed abstract paintings, and that's just what Phyllis Magrab offers. “Thinking of the light and warmth of summer inspired my two renderings of Summer Dreams – palettes of warm colors, reflecting the summer sun, flow into my abstract images,” she said.
Photographer and digital artist Jim Serbent invites viewers to “feel the summer heat radiating from the sea rocks that form the backgrounds of these digital collage-prints from the Ganseki Koan – Japanese for 'Rock Puzzle' – series.” The puzzling but dramatic rocks remind one of something baked in a very long Summer heatwave.
The ever-imaginative artist, Fae Penland, offers paintings of women's shoes of various types — sneakers, ballet slippers, hiking boots. Of her painting, Suffragette Roots, she said, “It honors the boots women wore to protest for the right to vote. Their work helped enable us to wear the fun shoes that express freedom and be who we are. What better time than Summer to have fun being footloose and fancy free?"
Anita Zymolka Amrhein is showing a lavishly colored and detailed watercolor, “A Charm of Hummingbirds.” “Summer is the time for these birds,” she said. “They are so much fun to watch, even though they seem to always fight for the food.”
Church homecomings on the horizon
The First Baptist Church in Washington is holding a homecoming following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The half day service will take place Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at the church location, 687 Main St in Washington. The morning service’s guest preacher will be Rev. Miranda Williams, associate of Washington D.C.-based Spirit of Peace Baptist Church. musical guests will be Sis. Laura W. Nelson and Family of Culpeper.
Slate Mills Baptist Church on Aug. 14 is hosting its annual Homecoming with Rev. Jon Heddleston, formerly of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville, as a special speaker. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following services. For more information, contact Tommy Brown at 540-547-3940.
Shiloh Baptist Church on Aug. 21 we will have a homecoming with morning service at 11 a.m. Box lunch will be served from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore will speak at 3 p.m. Masks are required.
Correction
The story that appeared in the July 28 edition of the Rappahannock News headlined “Rappahannock baker celebrates breaking bread with the community” included quotes attributed to Keenan Sherwood by the reporter that were inaccurate, a review of the interview recording found. The story also misstated the nature of his business relationship with the Corner Store, and it took out of context other comments made by Sherwood.
The story has since been updated online to accurately reflect what Sherwood said. Sherwood also wrote a letter to the editor outlining in his own words the future of the business which can be read here.