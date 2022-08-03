Sperryville EMS provider wins regional award for outstanding service

Augustin Garcia Prieto of Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad last week was awarded the “Outstanding Prehospital Provider” award from the Rappahannock EMS Council, beating out more than 3,000 other EMS personnel across the region for the distinction.

rapp-2-web.jpg

