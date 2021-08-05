Be the Change launches classes for women entrepreneurs
Now in its fifth year, Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, is offering a series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one. Taught by local professionals in their respective areas of expertise, each session starts with a local spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips.
The two-hour class sessions are held weekly, live via Zoom and recorded in case the time or date is not convenient. Sessions begin with an “Entrepreneurial Spotlight,” where short stories are shared by small business owners hoping to empower and inspire participants as they begin this new journey. Spotlights are followed with the main topic, taught by a well-respected subject matter expert. Additional access and support are offered by the instructors, board members and program director throughout the 12-week program via a private Facebook group.
“We want our participants to be inspired and empowered not only for their own growth but to support others as they grow and truly Be the Change,” said founder and Rappahannock resident Marianne Clyde.
The comprehensive curriculum covers a range of topics for aspiring businesswomen including: “Finding Your Why, Mission and Vision” and “Your Unique Selling Proposition,” “Building Your Business Plan,” “SWOT Analysis – Why It’s So Important,” “Organizing the Chaos: Using Systems That Work,” “Keeping Your Books,” “Building Your Team,” “Marketing on a Dime on Your Time,” “Networking Like a Rock Star” and “Controlling Stress.”
This 12-week class is valued at $2,250 but because this program is new and in the beginning stages, the foundation is offering the program for an investment of $475.
Enrollment for the fall semester is open now, and the class starts Sept. 14. Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. For additional information, contact Michelle Coe at bethechangefound@gmail.com.
‘Power of Change’ grant deadline approaching
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) will soon award cash donations to charities and nonprofits that serve Rappahannock and other communities served by the coop.
Here’s how the program works: Each month, thousands of REC members give voluntarily to the Power of Change. Gifts can be a set monthly amount, a one-time donation or members can round up their bill to the next whole dollar.
Then, twice a year, these donations are made available to non-profit, charitable organizations across our service territory. “These funds are invested back into our communities so we have a better place to live, work and play,” according to REC.
The deadline for local nonprofits to submit an application is Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. There's a link to the application at myrec.coop/power-change.
Sign up for fall soccer
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for fall 2021. RCSA offers programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 (for kids born in 2014 or 2015) closes Aug. 13 and U6 (for kids born in 2016 or 2017) closes Aug. 27. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration or email rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
‘Piedmont Smiles’ will provide free dentistry to residents
The Fauquier Free Clinic, which also serves Rappahannock County, is pleased to announce Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event happening on Oct. 2 at Fauquier High School in Warrenton.
As the first free dental day event in our area, Piedmont Smiles will offer care to eligible adult residents of the region, including Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Dental volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery, and endodontic services at the event.
“In our region, there’s a tremendous need for accessible dental care,” said Rob Marino, director of the Fauquier Free Clinic. “Oral health is an essential component of overall health; it impacts your physical health, mental health, and can even have an effect on social or economic prospects.”
Those interested in volunteering for the event, including dentists, hygienists, endodontists, and non-dental volunteers, should visit the PATH Foundation’s Volunteer Hub to view available volunteer positions and sign up.
More information about the event, including frequently asked questions and event fundraising information, is also available at www.piedmontsmiles.org.