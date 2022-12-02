Kid Pan Alley concert streaming next weekend
Join Kid Pan Alley for their “Because We Have Music” free livestream series on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. featuring Pamela Means, Jonathan Byrd, and KPA hosts and Rappahannock County residents Cheryl and Paul Reisler.
This concert is a fundraiser for Kid Pan Alley’s songwriting programs for children, which are held virtually but are based in Rappahannock. All donations are matched by the KPA board of directors. Reserve a space on Zoom at www.bit.ly/k-bwhm.
Rixeyville Road closed this week, next for construction
Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation began a milling and paving project on Tuesday near Rappahannock County’s eastern border on state Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) between state Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and U.S. Route 211 (Lee Highway), the agency said in a news release on Monday.
The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.
Drivers should stay alert for detour signs around the work. The detour will be lifted Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. However, it will be reinstated beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and crews should wrap up their work Friday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.
‘Fresh Air’ gallery on display at county library
The Rappahannock County Public Library is displaying “Fresh Air,” a collection of plein air paintings by three local artists starting today (Thursday, Dec. 1) until Jan. 30. The paintings, created by Barbara Heile, Nora Harrington, and Joan Wiberg, can be viewed by visitors for free during regular library hours.
Painting outdoors around Rappahannock for the past two years, the three women meet once a week to enjoy the beauty that occurs each season in Rappahannock County, they said in a news release. “We are drawn together by our love of fresh air, paint and good company,” Heile said.
Before the transferral of power – cooperation
PEC announces winners of annual photo contest
The Piedmont Environmental Council announces its 2022 annual photo contest winners. Each year, professional and amateur photographers alike submit their best Virginia Piedmont images from Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties and the City of Charlottesville.
“At PEC, we work to connect people to the landscapes, communities and heritage of Virginia’s Piedmont. The beautiful images that local photographers submit to this contest help us tell important stories and allow people to experience this wonderful place in new and exciting ways,” Hugh Kenny, PEC’s multimedia communications specialist and the contest coordinator, said in a statement.
Finalists from among hundreds of entries are chosen by a team of professional photographers and PEC staff. The winners are selected by public vote. Winners in each adult category receive a gift certificate to a participating “Buy Fresh Buy Local” restaurant, and the youth winner receives a gift card.
This year’s winners are:
In the category of Beautiful Landscapes: Cassidy Girvin of Charlottesville, for “Sunset Casts a Warm Glow.”
In the category of Native Plants and Wildlife: Joshua Rector of Upperville in Fauquier County, for “Spotted.”
In the category of Local Farms and Food: Dorothy Kray of The Plains in Fauquier County, for “A Mother’s Love.”
In the Youth Category: Simon Wray of Crozet in Albemarle County, for “Raccoon Scaling a Tree.”
Last year, Nick Palastro, of Springfield, won the contest in the category of “Beautiful Landscapes” for his photo, titled “Glow Rime Glow,” that was taken atop Rappahannock County’s Mary’s Rock.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
Christmas Parade | Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. | In front of the RAAC Theatre: Stop by the Rapp at Home table for hot chocolate while watching the float go by.
Conversations on Aging with Danny | Wednesday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. | Rush River Office: What grade do you give 2022 and why? Contact Danny at rapplander@gmail.com. RSVP
Book Club | Thursday, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library and Zoom: This month’s book is “The Colony” by Sally Denton. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Walk and Talk | Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13, & 20, 10 a.m. | In front of the Washington Schoolhouse | Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for further details at nankona@aol.com.
Life Stories | Tuesdays, Dec. 6 & 20, 2 p.m. | Zoom: Write and share your stories. Open to new participants.
Annual Meeting & Holiday Party | Friday, Dec. 9, 4 - 7 p.m. | 260 Porter Street, Washington: Join Rapp at Home friends for food, music, fun and a review of our year. RSVP required.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these activities. Please RSVP for these events to Rapp at Home at 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors so that they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.