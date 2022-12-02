Copy of Air-1.jpg

A collection of plein air paintings Barbara Heile, Nora Harrington, and Joan Wiberg can be viewed at the Rappahannock County Public Library

 Courtesy photo

 Kid Pan Alley concert streaming next weekend

Join Kid Pan Alley for their “Because We Have Music” free livestream series on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.  featuring Pamela Means, Jonathan Byrd, and KPA hosts and Rappahannock County residents Cheryl and Paul Reisler.

kidpan.jpg

Kid Pan Alley's livestreamed concert series returns on Sunday, featuring Jonathan Byrd, Pamela Means and Rappahannock resident Paul Reisler.
Rapp-1-2.jpg

Outgoing Town of Washington Mayor Fred and Mayor-elect Joe Whited erecting holiday decorations in town on Saturday in preparation for the returning Christmas parade.

Whited ran uncontested to lead the town after Catlin announced he won’t seek a second term. Catlin, who endorsed Whited, was elected to Town Council once more.
PEC-1.jpg

Dorothy Kray of The Plains won in the local farms and food category for her photograph titled "A Mother's Love."  A Texas Longhorn who adores her calf in The Plains.

