Eagles – symbols of freedom – seen near Washington on Pearl Harbor Day

Nancy D. Dillon spotted a pair of bald eagles – American symbols of freedom – perched in a tree by her home near Washington last Wednesday, Dec. 7, which was National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

