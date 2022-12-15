Eagles – symbols of freedom – seen near Washington on Pearl Harbor Day
Nancy D. Dillon spotted a pair of bald eagles – American symbols of freedom – perched in a tree by her home near Washington last Wednesday, Dec. 7, which was National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Jingle Bell 5K set for this weekend
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Children’s Foundation is holding its 9th Annual Jingle Bell 5K run and walk through the Town of Washington on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Washington School, located 567 Mt. Salem Ave.
Jingle Bells will be provided to all participants. Race day registration will be held between 7:45
a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The 5K walk starts at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 9:00 a.m.
Pre-registration for the 5K race, which includes a T-shirt, costs $25. Race day registration costs $30. Only the 5K racers will be timed. Awards go to top male & female finishers in the 5K race, and top 3 male and female finishers in 10-year age groups. Pre-registration for the 5K walk, which includes a T-shirt, costs $20, while race day registration costs $25. Participants in the 5K walk will not be timed or receive awards.
Walk and Talk | Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m., in front of the Washington Schoolhouse: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for further details at nankona@aol.com.
Life Stories | Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m., Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. Open to new participants.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors so that they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
