‘Winter Wonderland’ continues on Sunday
Part Two of Rappahannock’s holiday celebration welcomes the community this Sunday, Dec. 19, in Sperryville from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will take place in front of the Headmaster’s Pub/Schoolhouse Nine complex (12018 Lee Hwy.) and feature pony rides, bake sale, pop-up artisan market, juggling, ukulele music and Christmas carols.
Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. at Skyward Cafe in Flint Hill for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Chamber music Winterfest at Castleton Festival
The Castleton Festival will host on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. Beethoven C major String Quintet “The Storm,” Schubert Cello Quintet and more. There will be a Winter Solstice Holiday Reception with the artists immediately after the performance for an additional charge. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.simpletix.com/e/chamber-music-winterfest-with-the-castleto-tickets-80909.
Shenandoah National Park approves Old Rag ticketing system, raises camping fees, opens applications for ‘Artist-in-Residence’ program
Shenandoah National Park last Wednesday announced plans to implement a pilot program in March 2022 that will require visitors to obtain tickets in advance of their hike up Madison County’s popular Old Rag Mountain.
The program is an effort by park officials intended to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail. According to a news release, the park is working to complete specifics of how the program will be implemented, and is expected to provide additional information later this winter.
“The pilot project will allow the Park to evaluate a strategy for managing this highly popular hike in Shenandoah, with a goal of providing a high-quality visitor experience in an area of the Park that continues to see high visitation,” park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement.
Kenney said previously in an interview with Rappahannock News that the tickets, which would necessitate a small processing fee on top of the $30 fee for a vehicle to enter the national park, would be capped with a certain allocation for each day.
The park will also raise the nightly fee to stay at a campground to $30 and campgrounds with group sites will increase to $75, marking the first price hike since 2007, according to a news release. The new fee structure will take effect immediately with reservations for the upcoming season opening Dec. 16.
Additionally, the park approved a proposal for the establishment of a fee on the existing backcountry camping permit and the establishment of an online permit system. Shenandoah National Park has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system, and most of these programs require fees, according to the news release.
Park managers continue to evaluate the public comments and develop implementation details for the backcountry camping proposal. The earliest this fee would be enacted is in 2023, and additional details will be provided as the park moves forward.
Also last week, the park announced it opened applications for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program that offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of the Blue Ridge landscape.
Artists of all disciplines who are interested may apply online, but must do so before the Jan. 31 deadline, according to a news release from the park.
The program, which is supported by a donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust, allows the selected artist the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Each session offers the artist three weeks to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides them with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting their experience.
The Artist-in-Residence program is established in many National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share works that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of the public lands.
Kid Pan Alley to feature Grammy winner on livestream concert
Multiple Grammy winner Howard Levy of the Flecktones and Italian guitar virtuoso Beppe Gambetta bring their talents to Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. along with hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler.
Levy is known as the world’s most advanced diatonic harmonica player and has performed on hundreds of albums with artists including Kenny Loggins Dolly Parton, Styx, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, John Prine, and Paquito D’Rivera, According to Mr. Reisler.
Those hoping to attend may RSVP for a virtual seat via Zoom online at kpa-dec26.eventbrite.com
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Rapp
The Rappahannock County Public Library and the Headwaters Foundation are thrilled to announce their partnership in bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Rappahannock County.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails a FREE book each month to children from birth to age five.
This program is free of charge to any child age 0-5 in the county. To sign up, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.
RappCats, For the Cats’ Sake receive grants
Local cats in need got some holiday season good tidings:
RappCats recently received a $2,000 grant to support spay and neuter of Rappahannock County cats and kittens.
For the Cats’ Sake got a $3,000 award to support Trap-Neuter-Return and vaccination program serving Rappahannock, Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier counties
The awards were part of a larger windfall of support to animal rescue organizations across Virginia. The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties announced $57,000 in grant awards to 24 nonprofits animal rescue organizations across Virginia.
Ursula Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in 2008, distributing more than $1 million to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations before shutting down grantmaking operations in 2017 when she became seriously ill. Her husband and friends created the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund within the Community Foundation at her passing in January 2019 to ensure her grantmaking legacy.
Brown, Walker Jones receive recognition
Rappahannock attorney Michael Brown and his colleagues at Walker Jones, PC, serving the region for 43 years, have been recognized nationally as a Best Law Firm 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. Partner Amy Totten, with a focus in Family Law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
With offices in Old Town Warrenton and Little Washington, Walker Jones also received regional recognition from Northern Virginia Magazine. Partners Susan Pierce, focusing in Personal Injury; Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning, and zoning & land use); and Amy Totten, focusing in Family Law, were chosen as Top Lawyers 2021 by their Northern Virginia and Washington, DC peers. They were featured in the December issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.