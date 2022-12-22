Letters to Santa
Photographer: Luke Christopher

Santa prepares for Sperryville visit Saturday

Santa stopped by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and confirmed he will be here on Saturday, Dec. 24, to make his annual run through Sperryville on the firetruck. Santa will depart the station at approximately 5:30 p.m. If you see Santa along the route please do not approach the fire truck. Santa will be available at 5 p.m. at the fire department to take photos if you want to stop by.

