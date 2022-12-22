Santa stopped by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and confirmed he will be here on Saturday, Dec. 24, to make his annual run through Sperryville on the firetruck. Santa will depart the station at approximately 5:30 p.m. If you see Santa along the route please do not approach the fire truck. Santa will be available at 5 p.m. at the fire department to take photos if you want to stop by.
Here is the route that Santa will take once leaving the station: Right on 211 from station; turn around at old Emporium; right on Estes Mill Road; left on Woodward Road; right on Main Street; turn around at Scrabble Road; right on Rudasill Mill Road; left on Rock Mills Road; left on Lee Highway; right on Gid Brown Hollow Road; left on Pullen’s Bluff; left on Keyser Run; right on Gid Brown Hollow Road; right on Lee Highway; right on Old Hollow Road; left on Thornton Gap Church Road; right onto Atkins Road to turnaround; right on Lee Highway back to station.
Mason wins songwriting award
Castleton singer-songwriter Ben Mason adds another award to his long list of recognitions, as American Songwriter gave Mason’s “Love Was A Lie” the 3rd Place award in the magazine’s January/February 2023 Lyric Contest.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
Panthers Scholastic Bowl Competition | Wednesday, Jan. 4, 4:45 p.m. Rappahannock County High School back parking lot: Come to watch, but see how well you might have done. RSVP
Easy Walk | Every Tuesday (Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31), 10 a.m. | Park on Mt. Salem Avenue in Washington: Easy walk around Little Washington. RSVP to Nancy, nankona@aol.com
Life Stories | 1st and 3rd Tuesdays (Jan. 3 and 17), 2 p.m., Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. Open to new participants. RSVP
Conversations | Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. | Rush River Office. Topic: My favorite year of life — thus far. Contact Danny Wilson at rapplander@gmail.com
These Rapp at Home events are open to any Rappahannock resident age 50 and older. Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of the county’s seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend, at no charge, go to rappathome.org.
