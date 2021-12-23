Get your Rapp scarf, while supplies last
The Reverend Elizabeth F. Keeler, Trinity Episcopal Church's rector, reintroduces "All Things Rappahannock," featuring a new border color with the same stink bug. The scarf, which is 100% pure silk measuring 17x70 inches., first appeared in 2017 and quickly sold out. Trinity is selling the scarves for $85 to benefit the Altar and Flower Guilds. If you’re interested in wearing a bit of Rappahannock, please contact the church office at 540-675-3716 or contactus@trinwash.org.
Annual Benevolent Fund dinner canceled in 2022
The annual Rappahannock Benevolent Fund Celebrity Dinner in January 2022 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and will be replaced by multiple separate smaller gatherings at Quievremont Winery in February 2022.
There will be two events held at Quievremont Winery in late February, which will be invite only, and Executive Director Berni Olson encourages people to donate to the fund online.
Olson said the Celebrity Dinner typically raises around $60,000. Despite the dinner also being canceled earlier this year, she said they were able to distribute about $140,000 in emergency aid, $50,000 for home repairs and $16,000 for a self-sufficiency program to help set people on the right path for becoming financially independent.
Olson said she’s been able to receive donations from the PATH Foundation and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, along with other regular donors, and she said the Benevolent Fund is in a secure place.
“There's always that tension of making sure that we have money to assist and support those people in our community, but it's also an incredibly generous community, and this community is amazing in that regard,” Olson said.
In 2020, the fund provided community members with $127,000 in assistance.
“When people know that we (the Benevolent Fund) need assistance, they step right up to the plate to help us out,” Olson said.
RAAC cancels planned ‘No Ordinary Person’ show due to COVID-19 concerns
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) was prepared to hold its first in-person theater event since the start of the pandemic in early January before announcing on Saturday it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event, titled ‘No Ordinary Person,’ was planned to be an evening of autobiographical storytelling that is often one of the most popular items on the Rappahannock County arts calendar, according to a news release from RAAC.
“In light of the uncertainties surrounding the current state of covid, RAAC has decided to once again suspend indoor activities. So we are canceling the "No Ordinary Person" event planned for January 8 and 9, with the intent to reschedule when the situation is more stable,” the organization said in a news release. “The safety of our patrons comes first, and we have some great stories all ready to share when it feels safe to move forward. In the meantime, we wish everyone a happy, safe, healthy holiday season.”
Grants awarded to Rapp at Home will further assist seniors
Rapp at Home, an organization that supports seniors in Rappahannock County, received $7,821 from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Geriatric Training and Education Initiative to provide mental health awareness training for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and family caregivers.
It was also awarded $6,750 from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) for Rapp at The Door for Safety, a program designed to reach out to isolated and immobile seniors in the community to check on potential safety issues inside their homes and help with repairs.
“We are beyond grateful for the support we have received from these organizations. Both grants focus on issues important to our community’s seniors and their families — safety in the home and understanding how mental illness affects the whole community,” Rapp at Home Executive Director Patty Hardee said in a statement. “Since we were founded in 2015, Rapp at Home has been committed to serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock’s seniors.”
The mental health awareness training supported by the VCU grant is designed for caregivers — either professional or family members — to recognize and understand the signs and behaviors around mental illness struggles that can arise from depression, anxiety or dementia, according to Hardee. The organization will encourage the CNAs who participate in Rapp at Home’s Companion Care Program to attend the training. And it will pay those CNAs their working hourly rate to attend. In addition, the training contributes to their continuing education.
Rapp at the Door for Safety started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 shut down when Rapp at Home was concerned about seniors who might become isolated because they didn’t have family in the area or who were immobile due to disability or illness.
With Rapp at the Door for Safety, Rapp at Home’s volunteer drivers deliver gifts or goodies to those seniors on major holidays. By now, volunteers have made hundreds of deliveries across the county, according to Hardee. At the same time, the volunteers are able in some cases to quickly assess safety issues that may exist in the seniors’ homes, including a roof leak, carpet interfering with wheelchairs or walkers, a dark hallway, or unclear address number sign.