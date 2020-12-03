Beary cute foxes
A sleeping bear and two playful foxes are subject matter for two of the four winners of the 11th annual Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) Photo Contest.
Selected by popular vote in the Native Plants & Wildlife category is “ZZZ” by Matt Huntley, while Alana Mauritzen is winner of the Youth category with her photo “Two Fox Kits.” The two other winners were Chris Hamilton and Cass Girvin.
“Entries to our photo contest help us to build a gallery that enables PEC to tell the visual stories of the Virginia Piedmont,” says Hugh Kenny, the council’s communications fellow.
Time to nominate
Aging Together appreciates when communities like Rappahannock County recognize and welcome the contributions of its older adults. For this reason, the seniors organization honors one person (or couple) over the age of 50 from each of its five counties who has considerably impacted their community in a positive way.
“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form,” encourages Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”
Nominees must be over 50, live in one of five counties (Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange), and give time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs; hence making a significant contribution and/or offering inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.
Nomination forms are available at www.agingtogether.org or else email info@agingtogegther.org for one to be mailed. Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 8, 2021.
Aging Together will honor the five chosen individuals at its annual “5 Over 50” celebration in late May.
Tuck’s special delivery
St. Peter Church retired pastor Father Horace H. “Tuck” Grinnell has donated a kidney to one of 99,750 Americans on the national kidney waiting list. Who exactly received his right kidney Father Tuck doesn't know, only that it was shipped special delivery to California.
“I didn’t want whoever got it to feel like they just inherited a brother-in-law or something,” the 73-year-old priest quipped to the Arlington Catholic Herald. “If it worked for them, they could be thankful for a kidney as if it dropped from heaven ...
“Or maybe, who knows, my kidney’s going to win an Academy Award.”
Father Tuck, a Charlottesville native who spent four years at St. Peter (he now lives at St. Rose of Lima Priests’ Retirement Villa in Annandale), encourages others to consider the life-saving gesture of donating a kidney.
Holiday food drive
Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville this entire month of December is sponsoring a special holiday food drive to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry and Culpeper Food Closet. The hope is to surpass last year’s 3,000 pound record.
All non-perishable food and monetary donations qualify those donating for a drawing to receive free tickets to one of Gray Ghost’s popular events.
Hidden meaning
Member artist Fae Penland will show her drawings and paintings beginning Saturday at The Middle Street Gallery in Washington.
An allegory is a “story, poem, or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning,” one dictionary says. In Penland's six-week show, Studio Allegory, “the paintings and drawings are a window into my art studio,” she says. “My works answer the question, can the common practical shapes of everyday objects have a deeper emotional connection?”
Meanwhile, the all-members portion of the gallery will feature small works for $200 or less, sold as “cash and carry.” These works, while too big to be stocking-stuffers, are intended to appeal to Christmas shoppers.
The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday and both shows run from Dec. 5 though Jan. 10. Please wear a face mask.
