Kitchen milestones
Beverly Exline and Julian Eckhardt are each celebrating milestones with The Inn at Little Washington.
Beverly, a longtime county resident, is celebrating 30 years in the kitchen with chef/proprietor Patrick O’Connell. In her role as chief steward, she plays “a key part in receiving and organizing hundreds of daily deliveries and in keeping the kitchen functioning smoothly.”
Julian began his career at the Inn 10 years ago as a cook working in the pantry. Due to his “incredible work ethic, dedication and leadership he has risen to the position of executive sous chef, overseeing a culinary staff of 38.”
“It's always rewarding to watch people grow and develop here,” says O’Connell. "Over the years we've become a large, diverse family with staff from many different countries and ethnicities."
Inn creating jobs
This January, The Inn at Little Washington celebrates its 43rd anniversary with a team of more than 160 employees, making it the largest employer in Rappahannock County. And with the opening of a new cafe and bakery in the former post office building in 2021, “more than 30 new jobs” will be created, says the Inn.
“The Inn provides a rare opportunity for continued growth for its employees along with an excellent benefit package,” says General Manager Bob Fasce. "We're looking forward to many new and exciting projects in the coming year."
First responders first
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said all local first responders “are in the plan to be vaccinated next week” with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“As soon as the clinics are set up in the CDC software program, we will be notifying them to sign up,” the doctor told this newspaper.
Those receiving the vaccine first will be EMS personnel, law enforcement staff and other first responders. He anticipated the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer.
“This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well,” Kartchner said. “Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet.”
REC lowers bills
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) has announced a net “decrease” to customers’ electric bills.
A typical residence using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month will see a bill reduction of nearly $6 per month starting in January.
The bill decreases are a result of REC passing along cost reductions from its wholesale power provider, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.
Meanwhile, REC is assisting with the distribution of Coronavirus Relief Funds to member-owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March 1 to Oct. 1, 2020. The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Feb. 1, 2021. Visit www.myrec.coop/COVIDHelp
MLK goes virtual
Due to COVID-19, the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock County will be a virtual presentation, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
“Very excited to say we have partnered with Culpeper Media for the 2021 program that will feature local artists that most know well and love their work. More details to follow soon!” promises organizer Nan Roberts.
Be the Change!
Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, offers a series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one. Taught by local professionals, the classes are held at Lord Fairfax Community College.
The classes cover such topics as exploring the “why” of business ownership, building a plan, organizing the chaos, understanding profit and loss, the benefits of having an accountant, legal aspects and managing your risk, marketing, social media, networking skills, when to hire additional staff and managing your stress.
Rappahannock resident Marianne Clyde, who created Be the Change Foundation, was gratified to see eight women recently complete the fall classes. Tuition is $250 for the 12-week series, but partial tuition assistance is available.
To apply, visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. The spring session starts Feb. 16. Classes will be held Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to residents of Rappahannock and surrounding counties. Email connect@bethechangefoundation.us or call 540-222-7242 for more information.
California honors
Gray Ghost’s 2018 Petit Verdot scored 97 points and earned “Best of Class” honors at the 2020 Harvest Challenge wine competition in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Amissville winery’s Petit Verdot was the highest scoring Virginia wine entered in the competition.
The award comes on the heels of the 2017 Reserve Chardonnay scoring 94 Points and “Best of Class” honors at the New World International Wine Competition held in Ontario, Calif.
Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 34 years in Rappahannock County and celebrates its 27th anniversary in 2021.
RappCats meowing
RappCats is/are happy to receive a $2,000 grant from The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund for spay and neuter and vaccination costs. This grant will help close to 20 cats.
RappCats spayed, neutered and vaccinated 85 cats in 2020, an increase of 35 percent from 2019. The need grows significantly every year.
Donations and grants that help with spaying, neutering and caring for abandoned, abused, neglected, injured, and unwanted cats and kittens are very much appreciated.
The rescue fund was created by Landsrath’s husband and friends after her January 2019 passing, ensuring essential funds will be provided to grassroots animal rescue organizations like RappCats. Contact rappcats@rappcats.org or 540.987.6050.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }