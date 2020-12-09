Storytellers in song
This Sunday, Dec. 13at 7 p.m., Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series features master storytellers in song, Si Kahn and Anne E. DeChant, with hosts Paul Reisler with Cheryl Toth.
DeChant is first and last a story-teller, an artist who writes with an urgency and sweet understanding of the people who stumble and keep on keeping on. She’s performed with Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Don Henry and others.
There are a whole lot of songs and stories out there in the world because of Si Kahn. He has spent 55 years as a composer, lyricist and book writer for musical theater. Si’s songs of family, community, love, work and freedom have been recorded and performed by hundreds of artists including Kathy Mattea, Peggy Seeger, Hazel Dickens, John McCutcheon, Red Clay Ramblers, Trapezoid, Robin and Linda Williams, and Planxty.
What better place to tell a bunch of good stories than in the intimate atmosphere of a house concert? You can join the Zoom living room by registering at www.KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com. You can also watch on the Kid Pan Alley channel on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
Farmers for broadband
The president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said he’s proud of the accomplishments of farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said much more needs to be done to give rural Virginians — i.e. Rappahannock County — access to high-speed internet.
“Just like farms needed electricity and phone service a century ago, rural Virginia will not fully thrive without broadband internet,” Wayne Pryor told farmers during the VFBF 2020 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. “The nation’s modern economy is totally dependent on this essential service, and anyone offline is missing connections to buyers, suppliers, news, educational resources and vital medical services.”
Millions of dollars in federal grants have boosted efforts to expand broadband internet into rural Virginia in 2020. Rappahannock County this week created a “Broadband Authority” to help improve service here.
Christmas giveaway
“Last month’s Thanksgiving turkey/ham giveaway was such a success, we’re doing it again!”
So announces the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., which invites Rappahannock residents to participate in a “second” turkey/ham drive for needy families this holiday season. It is encouraging churches, businesses, and individuals to donate turkeys and hams for families in need.
To maximize the potential of the giveaway, monetary donations will be accepted as well by sending checks or money orders to the following address: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. Specify “Christmas Giveaway.”
Pledge turkeys and hams or send checks or money orders no later than Wednesday, Dec. 16. Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, at the Wayland Blue Center in Rixeyville on Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Donated turkeys or hams must be dropped off no later than Friday, Dec. 18, by 6 p.m.
Questions? Please contact activity coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540-661-2013 or Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540-987-3340. Email address: wayland_blueridge@usa.com
A Christmas Carol
From the comfort of your homes join the nearby Culpeper County Library this weekend for a virtual, solo performance of the Charles Dickens classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol,” presented by the North Shore Theatre Productions.
Culpeper County Library welcomes back actor Greg Oliver Bodine to perform the solo presentation.
The special one-hour streamed presentation will only be available Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. by visiting www.youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary or search for Culpeper County Library on YouTube. (Viewable on smart TVs and streaming devices.)
Paper Playbill will be available for pickup in Culpeper County Library or you may download it the day of the event. Visit the library website at www.cclva.org or contact 540-825-8691. Free and open to the public and no registration required.
Hero of parks
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a big fan of Shenandoah National Park, has been awarded the National Park Foundation’s Hero Award for championing The Great American Outdoors Act and Restore Our Parks Act, signed into law recently by President Donald Trump.
The Great American Outdoors Act is a product of Warner’s nearly three-year initial effort to provide relief to national parks in Virginia, where the maintenance backlog currently sits at $1.1 billion dollars.
“A true park hero, Senator Warner has been a champion for Virginia’s treasured places such as Shenandoah National Park,” noted Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, in presenting the award.
The Restore Our Parks Act will allocate up to $6.65 billion to the National Park Service to address critical maintenance needs in the nation’s parks.
