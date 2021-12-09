Photo of Rapp wins Piedmont Environmental Council contest
Nick Palastro, of Springfield, won the Piedmont Environmental Council’s (PEC) annual photo contest In the category of “Beautiful Landscapes” for his photo, titled “Glow Rime Glow,” that was taken atop Rappahannock County’s Mary’s Rock.
“It definitely feels pretty satisfying that complete strangers voted for my image!” Palastro said in an email. “Photography for me is a hobby where I am able to create memories of some of my adventures and the fact that other people are able to appreciate the sometimes hard and miserable effort, it means a lot to me.”
He continued, “the higher elevations become magical as the low elevation clouds will essentially become freezing fog creating the rime ice. I had a hunch that that morning sunrise could be a good one based off of the predicted cloud cover, so I went for it. Woke up about [3 a.m.] to leave me about a couple hours to get up to the summit of Mary’s Rock. It was truly frigid but as the sun rose, it cast deep reds, oranges, and yellows on the cloud deck. Then when the sun crested the horizon, all of that rime ice began to glow.”
As part of PEC’s photo contest, professional and amateur photographers submitted their best images of the Virginia Piedmont, from within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties, as well as the City of Charlottesville.
“Part of our work at PEC is connecting people to the landscapes, communities and heritage of Virginia’s Piedmont,” said PEC Multimedia Communications Specialist and Contest Coordinator Hugh Kenny. “The incredible, high-quality images that local photographers submit into this contest tell important stories and help people experience this wonderful place in new and exciting ways.”
RAAC accepting applications for Claudia Mitchell Fund grants
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is accepting applications for the 2022 Claudia Mitchell Fund grants for projects in visual arts, music, writing, theater, dance, film, video and mixed media.
Grant applications are due March 15, with notification of awards by mid May, according to a news release from the organization.
Grants are awarded to emerging and established artists of all ages, and to arts organizations and programs within community-based organizations and collaborative projects. Applicants must reside in Rappahannock County or be involved in arts projects that are based in and benefitting county residents.
Since 2012, RAAC has awarded $300,000 in Claudia Mitchell Fund grants. Past projects have included school arts programs; community events and performances; artists’ residencies; workshops; continuing education; music and video productions; and dance scholarships.
New and revised 2022 application and guidelines, and a complete list of past grantees are now available at raac.org.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District partners with Culpeper for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County are offering a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site today (Dec. 9) between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department located at 19601 Church Rd. The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 people in line will be tested.
This one-day testing site is open to anybody and will happen rain or shine. Residents don’t need to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. “We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out,” Acting Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene said in a statement.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Please be prepared to complete paperwork in your car while you wait. If you are experiencing symptoms, the health department recommends you wear a mask in your car, especially if there are other passengers. You can expect test results to be returned within two to five days.
“This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten said in a statement.
Gray Ghost Vineyards to hold holiday events, food drive
Gray Ghost Vineyards is holding a number of holiday and community engagement events in the coming days.
The vineyard has its annual Christmas cork decorations on display through the month of December, including what appears to be a lifesize model of the nutcracker made entirely of bottle corks. There is no charge to visit this holiday wonderland crafted out of over 250,000 corks.
Gray Ghost is also hosting its annual food drive to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry. Donations may be delivered Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at 14706 Lee Hwy. in Amissville.
Santa will visit Gray Ghost on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event, no reservations necessary and each child receives a free gift. Cameras are encouraged. Those with questions related to any of the events should contact 540-937-4869.