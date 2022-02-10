Rappahannock’s Fourth of July celebration to return after two-year hiatus
The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department announced on Tuesday that Rappahannock County’s annual Fourth of July celebration will return this summer following a two-year hiatus related to COVID-19 concerns.
The event will take place at its regular venue, Ben Venue Farm, 98 Ben Venue Rd. in Flint Hill. Gates open at 3 p.m. with general admission parking at $40 per vehicle and tailgate parking at $60 per vehicle. Parking is available on a first-come basis. Underwriter and other sponsorships are available.
“We are very excited to bring fireworks back to Rappahannock County after a two-year absence due to health concerns related to COVID. We sincerely appreciate the generosity of Lindsay and Heidi Eastham and their family for the use of their beautiful farm to host the event,” Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department Fourth of July Committee Chair Chucky Jenkins said in a statement.
“This is truly a community event as we look forward to welcoming back all of our previous supporters, vendors and entertainers. It takes a lot of resources to plan and organize the event so having the community support is vital to our continued success. We are anticipating this year to be our best event ever.”
Town Council talks boundary adjustment in closed session
Washington Town Council last Wednesday met for a special meeting, held almost entirely in closed session, to discuss how to respond to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors letter that sought additional details on the town's request that both bodies enter into an agreement to expand its corporate limit to accommodate further development of Rush River Commons.
Board of Supervisors' letter outlined a list of questions for town officials as they relate to Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre’s efforts to adjust the town’s boundary so his property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and the county, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to help with his mixed-use development proposal.
Town Council’s discussion on the boundary line adjustment was held entirely in closed session at the recommendation of Town Attorney Martin Crim, but the body in open session approved an effort to seek funding for a pathway in Washington that will lead to the newly constructed Post Office. Soon after, Mayor Fred Catlin on Sunday replied to town officials with a letter.
Scrabble School presents “Growing up Black in Rappahannock” with Col. Samuel Glasker
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation in cooperation with RappAtHome will host a Zoom seminar on Feb. 19 called “Growing up Black in Rappahannock” with Col. Samuel Glasker, who was born and raised in Woodville.
The event, in honor of Black History Month, will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those interested must register by Thursday, Feb. 17 by emailing nb_roberts@msn.com or Info@rappathome.org to receive the Zoom invite.
Glasker grew up in Woodville and attended the historic Scrabble School, where he went on to graduate from George Washington Carver Regional High School and Virginia State College (now University), finishing VSU as a commissioned officer after completing the ROTC program. He also holds an MBA from Shippensburg State University.
He served actively in the military from 1956 to 1985 and held a variety of logistic command and staff positions.
After a career in the military and private industry as a system developer and consultant, Glasker was involved in civic and religious organizations and received numerous awards for dedicated service, according to a press release from the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation.
“Col. Glasker has vivid memories of “Growing Up Black in Rappahannock” during the 1940’s and 1950’s and will share his thoughts as they relate to today,” the press release stated.
Scrabble School is one of more than 5,000 Rosenwald Schools for African Americans built in the Southeastern part of the U.S. during segregation and the first of four built in Rappahannock. It closed in 1968 when the county integrated its schools.
Culpeper NAACP holds annual Black History Month essay and video contest
The NAACP Culpeper branch is hosting an essay and video content for students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties to compete for cash prizes up to $200 and a chance to win a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Students who wish to compete must submit a 500-word essay or a video accompanied by a script by Feb. 28 answering the question: “Do we need black history month? Why or why not?”
This is the first year where the organization is allowing video submissions in a bid to attract more participation since kids are often enthusiastic about sharing videos, according to Culpeper NAACP Education Chair Laurel Blackmon.
“We’re encouraging excellence, we’re encouraging people to be thoughtful about their product. But we also just want to encourage people to be thinking about these things,” she said. “So the more entries the better because it means that people are, in some ways, in conversation about the question.”
Submissions should be sent to education@naacpculpeper.org and include the contestant’s full name, age, grade, school, phone number and email.
Rapp at Home eliminates dues in effort to reach more seniors
Rapp at Home, a local nonprofit organization devoted to supporting seniors in the area as they age, has eliminated annual dues for its members to formalize its practice of not turning anybody in need away.
Previously, the organization charged fees for a membership that granted access to its services. Grants and donations also helped allow it to offer low or no-cost memberships to some residents. But Rapp at Home never turned away non-members seeking help. In an effort to formalize that practice, the organization is eliminating membership fees to continue offering its services to any local seniors in need.
The decision to eliminate fees was made by Rapp at Home’s board last summer. Grant organizations and community donors have reacted very positively to the new direction, according to the organization. Some of its operating and program expenses will continue to be covered by grants and large donors.
Those previously considered members of the organization will now be referred to as a “Friend” of Rapp at Home, according to Executive Director Patty Hardee. But the organization still needs donations to keep the lights on; many have since matched the amount of the previous dues as donations, Hardee said.
Contributions to the organization can be made at https://www.rappathome.net/ or mailed via a return envelope sent by Rapp at Home.
“We promise that your contribution will go toward growing the services and activities that can make a difference in the lives of Rappahannock’s senior community—today and in the future,” Hardee said.
Circus coming to WCDS this spring
The long running Piccolo Zoppé Circus is coming to Wakefield Country Day School in April.
The Zoppé family began producing circuses in 1842, starting on the cobblestone roads of Italy. Now, Tosca Zoppé, sixth generation equestrian circus artist, will joins with her husband, John Walther, and her mama, Sandra Zoppé; to launch a brand new Zoppé production: Piccolo Zoppé, a theatrical circus production that revisits a time when Circus was presented in a traditional way, an event listing said of the event.
Kid Pan Alley writes songs with Rappahannock Elementary School students
Last week, Kid Pan Alley returned to the place where it all started 22 years ago — Rappahannock Elementary. Songwriters Paul and Cheryl Reisler completed a residency with the second and fourth grades at Rappahannock County Elementary School.
Song titles include: “Punxsutawney Phil, Here’s What I Feel in My Heart” and “I Didn’t Spill the Beans.”
“In these difficult times, it’s even more important for children to be able to express their thoughts and values in a creative way that gets them thinking about the issues that are important to them,” Paul Reisler said.
The residency was funded by a grant from the PATH Foundation and individual Rappahannock County donors.