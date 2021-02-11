Anything worth picking?
Antique pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are hoping to film episodes of their hit TV documentary series American Pickers in these parts in April 2021 and “are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.”
“They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” says the show’s producers.
“If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick.”
Senior center to reopen
The Rappahannock Senior Center is soon to reopen!
Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, says with COVID-19 infection trends now moving downward and returning to preholiday levels — if not in Rappahannock County, elsewhere in our region — RRCS has decided to reopen all five of its Senior Centers on Monday, March 1.
This includes the Rappahannock Senior Center at 111 Scrabble Road (at historic Scrabble School near Route 522/Sperryville Pike in Scrabble), which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday (closed Friday). For more information phone the center at 540-987-3638.
Besides Rappahannock, senior centers in Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Orange will also reopen on March 1.
“During this reopening period, we will continue our recent practices of physical distancing and limiting attendees to conform to state and federal guidance,” LaGraffe stresses.
“As always, I remain confident in RRCS’ ability to meet every challenge and support those community members who need us. Please continue to check this website or our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rrcsb) for the most current agency updates and information.”
888 and counting
Thus far, 125 Rappahannock County residents are now “fully vaccinated” with two doses against COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
All told, 888 vaccines have been administered to Rappahannock residents, meaning many more will be fully vaccinated once they receive their second doses.
Statewide, more than 1.13 million vaccines have been administered thus far, with almost 218,000 residents of the commonwealth now fully vaccinated.
Walker Jones ‘best’
The Walker Jones law firm, with an office in Little Washington, has just been ranked a “2021 Best Law Firm” by U.S. News and Best Lawyers.
Founded over 40 years ago, Walker Jones serves clients in the practice areas of Business Law, Civil and Commercial Litigation, Criminal Law, Family Law, Personal Injury Law, Real Estate Law, as well as Wills, Trusts and Estates.
Beyond that, as lead attorney for the Washington office, Mike Brown has been called on when needed to assist the Rappahannock County government.
U.S. News and Best Lawyers joined together to rigorously evaluate and rank more than 15,000 law firms across the United States.
Kudos to students
Hats off to two local college students — Justin Ramey of Sperryville and David Kines of Amissville — for excelling academically.
Ramey, a senior majoring in sociology, and Kines, a sophomore majoring in history, political science and global studies, have each made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College, announced Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0. In fact, Kines earned all A’s for a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the 15-week semester.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.
Unemployment ‘elevated’
From the day after Christmas through the end of January, 45 Rappahannock County residents filed first time claims for unemployment insurance.
The highest filing for these “initial” unemployment claims was during the most recent weekly reporting period that ended on Jan. 30, when 12 Rappahannock residents filed claims for the first time.
The Virginia Employment Commission says the number of initial claims filings is “elevated” compared to previous months.
As for “continuous” unemployment claims, that number fluctuates each week but in Rappahannock it is currently below 300.
Job openings
The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in nearby Front Royal has posted several job openings, including for a licensed practical nurse ($25-$30 hourly).
RSW is also in need of a Medication Aide (salary negotiable), Transportation Officer ($16 per hour, part-time), and a Jail Officer ($41,373 to $43,468 annually).
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }