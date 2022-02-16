Kid Pan Alley virtual concert to feature singer/songwriter and jazz saxophonist
The next concert in Kid Pan Alley’s free Because We Have Music livestream series will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., featuring singer and songwriter Amy Speace, jazz saxophonist Marshall Keys and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler.
Speace was discovered by Judy Collins and signed to her label, Wildflower. She’s since toured the world with her music which Americana-UK Magazine called “a remarkable display of songcraft, full of absorbing depth, lyrical beauty and breathtakingly gorgeous sorrow,” according to a news release from Reisler. Keys has worked with jazz musicians like Jimmy Witherspoon, Jimmy Heath, Pepper Adams, Miriam Makeba, Jimmy Scott, Stevie Wonder, and the blues organist Jimmy McGriff.
Those interested can register to attend the event free of charge at k-feb27.eventbrite.com.
10th Congressional District candidates forum to be held in Sperryville
A forum will be held in Sperryville at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church on Feb. 24 to showcase many of the Republican candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the crowded May primary for Virginia’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by the Rappahannock County Republican Committee, “9 or 10 candidates” are “expected to be represented at the event” — although it’s not clear who or how many of the candidates will present, versus sending a representative on their behalf.
Each candidate or campaign will speak for five minutes then the floor will open for audience questions. A meet and greet will be held afterward.
As of Tuesday, 12 Republican candidates are all vying for the party’s nomination in the 10th district. According to Ballotpedia, the candidates are: Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty; former Air Force officer Dave Beckworth; retired Navy captain Hung Cao; Oracle executive Mike Clancy; Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis; Alexandria-based pest exterminator Adam Gizinski; former Air Force member John Henly; Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson; Army veteran Paul Lott; businessman Caleb Max; real estate investment manager Brandon Michon; and former defense subcontractor Brooke Taylor.
Henly, Clancy and Coates Ellis all appeared at Reynolds last week, according to Republican Committee member Mark Anderson. “These candidates seemed willing to come down again, they like this area (who doesn't?). We hope to get most of the rest, or at least a campaign rep, to our forum” next week, he said in an email.
The new 10th district includes Rappahannock, central and western Prince William County, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, all of Loudoun and Fauquier counties and a small portion of southwestern Fairfax County. The district is projected to lean Democratic, according to political forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Rep. Wexton to visit Rappahannock for meet and greet
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, the Democratic incumbent of Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, is scheduled to visit Rappahannock County in March for a meet and greet event as she seeks re-election in the newly redrawn district.
Wexton will meet with voters and business leaders March 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Little Washington Winery, according to a news release from the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee. She is currently uncontested in the Democratic primary.
“At last, we’ll have a Representative in DC who is fighting for rural Virginia. Her new bipartisan bill, the AGRITOURISM Act, will boost our world-class wineries and breweries, small farms, dairies, and farmers markets!” the Democratic Committee said in a statement.
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rappahannock
Two more Rappahannock County residents died due to COVID-19 last week — while new cases continued to fall — in signs of both the lingering toll and waning of the Omicron surge, according to state data as of Friday.
Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus are also back below year-earlier levels as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to subside. Reported deaths from the winter surge, however, remain at their highest levels since last winter.
In Rappahannock County, the two additional virus-related deaths raised the total number of local deaths to 10 since the pandemic began in 2020.
Castleton Festival to honor birthday of the late Maestro Maazel
The Castleton Festival on March 6 will hold a special concert to honor what would have been the 92nd birthday of the Castleton Theatre House founder and storied conductor Lorin Maazel.
The concert will feature two of Maazel’s favorite and rarely performed chamber works by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi and French composer Ernest Chausson with Castleton Chamber Players Eric Silberger and Daniel Lelchuk, who will both be joined by Orion Weiss, Eric Gratz, Mann-Wen Lo, and Andrew Gonzalez. Attendees are invited to a celebratory reception and a tour of the Maestro’s private Music Library and Studio after the concert
Entry to the Theatre House will require proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test (taken within 48 hours), or an antigen test (taken within 24 hours of the performance) and a valid ID. Those under 18 are exempted from vaccination proof or test but all audience members will be required to be fully masked while indoors.
Maazel, a world-renown conductor, died in 2014 at age 84 from complications following pneumonia. He founded the Castleton Festival in 2009 with his wife, Dietlinde Turban Maazel, who now oversees its operations.
During his lifetime, Maazel served as artistic director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; general manager of the Vienna State Opera; and music director of the Radio Symphony of Berlin, the Symphony Orchestra of the Bavarian Radio, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Munich Philharmonic and the New York Philharmonic.
Maazel was a highly regarded composer, with a wide-ranging catalog of works written primarily over the last 15 years. His first opera, 1984, based on George Orwell’s novel, had its world premiere at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and a sold-out revival at La Scala, Milan.
Rapp at Home offers reflective address signs to help EMS find seniors’ homes at night
In the last year, Rappahannock County’s nonprofit Rapp at Home — in collaboration with the Castleton Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company — has provided reflective house address signs to almost 60 county residents. These reflective blue signs are installed next to a resident's driveway to help emergency responders find their house quickly and easily, even at night and in poor weather.
To order a sign, contact Rapp at Home at (540) 937-4663. The signs and installations are free to residents age 50 or older; others pay just $15 for each, plus an installation fee. Rapp at Home donates the cost of producing the signs to Castleton Fire & Rescue.
STEAM Day to be held at Belle Meade Montessori School
Belle Meade Montessori School on Feb. 21 is holding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) Day where students will work together to design functioning feats of engineering.
There will also be science olympics and creative art challenges with animal skulls, according to a news release. The event is free and organizers recommend bringing a bag lunch and a water bottle.