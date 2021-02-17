Burning Law — already!
Given all the ice and snow around here of late it’s hard to fathom the spring wildland fire season — and accompanying “4PM Burning Law” — is upon us.
The ban officially began Monday, Feb. 15, prohibiting burning before 4 p.m. each day between Feb. 15 and April 30 if a fire is within 300 feet of woodland or else burning in brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.
In addition, fires started after 4 p.m. should not have additional material added to the burn after midnight.
It so happens that 95 percent of wildland fires are human-caused. The majority of escaped fires result from people burning debris, such as accumulated brush piles or trash, on dry and windy days.
During the spring, burning conditions become incredibly conducive to fire spread due to increased and erratic winds, drying of fuels (such as leaf litter) that are dormant this time of year, and lower humidity. As the days become warmer, radiant energy from the sun onto dry grass, dead leaves and other materials further dries out existing fuels, making them a tinderbox.
iPads on loan
Rapp at Home is offering three loaner iPads to its senior members so they can communicate with family or friends via video conferencing platforms like Zoom, schedule tele-medicine calls with a physician or participate in a virtual event.
The program, which launched last week, will be flexible on loan times as it seeks to determine demand.
“We expect initial users may just want the single use for the Zoom call. But if someone wants to keep the iPad for a week or so to do email with their grandchild or to experiment with Googling, we’ll let them,” said Rapp at Home President Joyce Wenger.
Anyone wanting more information can call the Rapp at Home office at 540-937-4663. If you have a patient or family member who is a Rapp at Home member and could benefit from this service, send an email to info@rappathome.org
What’s the holdup?
Economic impact payments sanctioned by the U.S. Congress in the March and December COVID-19 relief bills are considered a financial lifeline for some local residents needing to pay rent, buy food, and make other ends meet during the pandemic.
But many in Virginia have yet to receive the second payment due to pandemic-related delays at the Internal Revenue Service, which reportedly faces a backlog of millions of pieces of unopened mail — including tax returns — at its processing centers.
After hearing from an “alarming” number of residents who continue to wait for the money, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has just called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to provide some clarity surrounding the delays.
Warner specifically wants to know how many payments have been successfully delivered and why some who received the first EIP are now having issues accessing the second.
Presidents and deans
James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following Rappahannock County students have made the dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester:
David Allred of Sperryville, majoring in marketing.
Masen Armel of Amissville, psychology.
Madison Burwitz of Amissville, health sciences.
Kayla Compton of Amissville, nursing.
Madison Heiser of Amissville, media arts and design.
Evan Marcus of Amissville, communication sciences and disorders.
William Montgomery of Sperryville, computer information systems.
Trusten Murrah of Castleton, media arts and design.
Grace Raiford of Castleton, English.
Meanwhile, JMU is pleased to announce that the following students made the president's list for the Fall 2020 semester:
Alyssa Coppage of Amissville, majoring in studio art.
Ninon Kirchman of Sperryville, music.
Caroline Shaffer of Amissville, special education.
Meagan Smith of Amissville, nursing.
Established in 1908, JMU enrolls 22,000 students, offering 124 degree programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. JMU recently ranked as the most recommended university in the nation by students, and the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South.
Twilight Polo returns
The Great Meadow Foundation in The Plains has signed a multi-year contract to manage polo operations at the Greenhill Arena Polo Stadium and the Sheila C. Johnson Grass Polo Field.
The contract was awarded to a joint submission by the Twilight Polo Club, led by John Gobin and Whitney Ross, and the Beverly Polo Club, doing business as the Virginia United Polo League led by Bill Ballhaus and the Virginia United Polo League management team of Marcos Bignoli, Juan Ghirlanda, and Tolito Ocampo.
“We are excited to unveil … a more robust polo offering for the local and greater polo communities that includes higher goal grass games and tournaments and a return of Saturday night Twilight Polo,” said Great Meadow Foundation Chair John Hochheimer.
“Supporting the advancement of equestrian sport is a huge part of our mission and we couldn’t be happier to see this group working together towards this goal.”
