Annual ‘VIVA Las Vegas’ fundraiser coming to Wakefield Country Day School
Wakefield Country Day School on April 22 is holding its annual fundraising dinner and auction, themed after a night out on the Las Vegas Strip. Get your blue suede shoes, grab your chips and head down to the Vegas Strip (aka the school gym), and gamble the night away.
The event will feature silent and live auctions, dinner and drinks, show girls and Elvis. Attire is “ Vegas Chic.” Presale tickets, which can be purchased here, are $150 per person and increase in price on April 1 to $175.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home events.
Dick Raines | Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. | Rapp Library: What’s It Really Like to Run a Business- 10 myths, by retired Carfax CEO.
Life Stories | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. | Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. New participants are welcome to join.
Conversations | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Open discussion on any topic. Contact Danny at rapplander@gmail.com
Peace Corps Stories | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. | Rapp Library: Panel discussion and Peace Corp stories with Harold Beebout, Polly Scoville, Ralph Bates and Judy Podlesney.
Book Club | Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Ludlow. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Let’s Get Moving! | Every Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com RSVP
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
